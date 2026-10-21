Qatar Chamber Chairman: Germany Is An Important Economic Partner For Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani described the Federal Republic of Germany as an important economic partner for Qatar, noting the remarkable development in relations between the two countries, particularly in recent years, and their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation across various fields, foremost among them energy, industry, technology, and services.

This came during his meeting with Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior of the Federal Republic of Germany, HE Bernd Krosser, State, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to Qatar to participate in Milipol Qatar 2026.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed economic, trade, and industrial relations between Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany and ways to enhance them, as well as reviewed available investment opportunities in both countries, the role of the private sector in boosting trade and investment relations, and the establishment of new partnerships between Qatari and German companies.

HE Sheikh Khalifa said that both countries enjoy an attractive investment climate and complementary economic strengths that offer broad opportunities for joint ventures, noting that Qatar provides an advanced business environment, facilities, and attractive investment incentives, while Germany possesses advanced industrial and technological expertise, opening broad prospects for companies in both countries to build long-term partnerships.

He pointed out that Qatar Chamber is committed to encouraging cooperation between the Qatari and German business communities, facilitating communication between companies, and exploring available investment opportunities, thereby contributing to increased trade and enhanced mutual investment.

HE Sheikh Khalifa commended Milipol Qatar 2026, affirming that it represents an important international platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in security and safety and reflects Qatar's advanced standing in organizing and hosting major international exhibitions and conferences.

He added that the exhibition offers important opportunities for global companies to exchange expertise with their Qatari counterparts and opens the way for new commercial and technological partnerships in the security sectors and related industries, supporting efforts toward economic diversification and the transfer of knowledge and technology.

For his part, HE Bernd Krosser commended the strong relations between Germany and Qatar, stressing the importance of the private sector's role in enhancing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and highlighting the importance of maintaining communication between companies and business leaders to explore new areas of cooperation and achieve mutual interests.