QBA, French Minister For Foreign Trade And Economic Attractiveness Explore Deeper Investment And Industrial Partnerships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar – The Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) hosted H.E. Nicolas Forissier, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, and his accompanying economic delegation, as part of it's efforts to strengthen economic and investment ties between Qatar and France and to explore direct cooperation between the two countries' business communities. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the state visit of H.E. Emmanuel Macron, President of France to Qatar.

From QBA side, the meeting was attedned by H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QBA's Chairman and board members H.E. Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khalid Al Thani and Mr. Saoud Omar Al-Mana, and QBA members Sheikh Mansoor bin Jassim Al Thani, Mr. Salah Mohammed Al Jaidah, Mr. Ashraf Abu Issa, Mr. Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Mr. Abdulsalam Issa Abu Issa and Mr. Yousuf Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, QBA's General Manager Mrs. Sarah Abdullah, and Mr. Mansoor Rashid Al Khater, CEO of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

The French delegation included representatives of leading French companies and groups, among them SUEZ, TotalEnergies, Bourbon Gulf, Schneider Electric, Quandela and Tikehau Capital, which operate across energy, industry, engineering services, water management, technology, finance and investment.

H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani welcomed the French Minister and his delegation, highlighting the strength of Qatari–French relations and the breadth of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that bilateral economic ties rest on a solid partnership and mutual trust, stressing the importance of building on the success French companies have achieved in the Qatari market to move toward a more advanced level of private-sector cooperation.

H.E Sheikh Faisal said“Our ambition today goes beyond traditional trade relations. We want to build genuine strategic partnerships in which the Qatari private sector is an active partner in investment, production and innovation, whether in Qatar, in France or in international markets,”. He also added,“We see significant opportunities in combining the investment capabilities of Qatari companies with the industrial and technological expertise of French companies, creating added value for both economies.”

H.E Minister Forissier highlighted the depth of the economic and strategic relationship between France and Qatar, noting that President Macron's successful visit, and the major economic agreements signed during it, provide a strong foundation for a new phase of practical cooperation.

The Minister underlined the need to turn existing agreements and understandings into concrete projects and investments, and to boost two-way investment, with particular attention to

supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in both countries and enabling them to form direct partnerships and seize available opportunities.

He also stressed the importance of closer technological cooperation between Qatar and France, pointing to the advanced expertise and innovative capabilities of French companies across industrial and technology sectors.

The Minister explained that the French government places strong emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship, having allocated around €3 billion to support startups as part of its efforts to develop the country's technology ecosystem and accelerate the growth of innovative companies.

He called for leveraging these capabilities to expand partnerships between Qatari and French companies, particularly in technology and advanced industries, and to encourage collaboration between startups and SMEs in both countries, helping to increase mutual investment and turn economic agreements into practical, sustainable projects.

H.E Minister Forissier further emphasized the importance of stronger institutional links between the Qatari and French business communities, including exploring the establishment of a joint business council to advance economic cooperation and broaden the base of investment partnerships.

New Opportunities for Investment and Industrial Cooperation

During the meeting, the dicussion covered prospects for increasing mutual investment and establishing joint ventures between Qatari and French companies, particularly in industry, technology, energy and advanced services.

Discussions also addressed the importance of technology transfer and the localization of industries and specialized services in Qatar, greater involvement of Qatari companies in supply chains and major projects, and opportunities for cooperation in energy efficiency, water management, digital transformation, industrial automation and sustainability.

H.E. Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, QBA board member stressed on the importance of elevating the Qatari–French economic partnership to a more advanced level, built on localizing French technology and industries in Qatar, transferring industrial knowledge and expertise, and establishing joint production ventures that support economic diversification and strengthen the competitiveness of Qatar's private sector.

He emphasized the need to move beyond the traditional model of trade relations based on agencies, imports and distribution, toward genuine industrial and investment partnerships that allow Qatari companies to take part in manufacturing, production and development, while benefiting from the advanced expertise and technologies of French firms.

H.E Sheikh Nawaf also added that Qatar's advanced infrastructure and attractive investment environment position it to become a regional hub for advanced industries and services, noting that localizing French industries in partnership with the Qatari private sector would open new export avenues to regional and international markets and increase value added to the national economy, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Strengthening the Private Sector's Role

QBA board member Mr. Saoud Omar Al-Mana highlighted the importance of developing practical mechanisms for direct engagement with French companies, enabling the exchange of investment opportunities and the identification of projects that could be delivered through long-term partnerships.

The meeting also highlighted the value of drawing on French expertise in industrial and technology sectors and aligning it with Qatar's economic diversification priorities under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar as a Gateway for French Investment in the Gulf

Mr. Xavier-Marie Robert, Chief Executive Officer of Société Générale Qatar and President of the French Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, highlighted the role played by French companies operating in Qatar and their contribution to the national economy through investments and activities across various sectors, as well as the expertise, technology and advanced solutions they bring to the business environment.

He encouraged French companies to expand their investments and presence in the Qatari market, describing Qatar as a strategic gateway for French firms seeking to grow across the GCC, thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, attractive investment climate, and the incentives and facilities available to foreign investors.

He also stressed the importance of capitalizing on these strengths to forge more partnerships with the Qatari private sector, and of encouraging French companies, including SMEs, to make Qatar the base for their regional operations, strengthening mutual investment and opening new horizons for economic cooperation.

A Growing Relationship

Economic relations between Qatar and France continue to grow, reflecting the depth of their strategic partnership. Bilateral trade in goods reached around €1.67 billion in 2025, while some 665 French companies operate in the Qatari market across a range of sectors. Qatar's commitment to invest €10 billion in France, announced during His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Paris in February 2024, marked a milestone in investment cooperation, particularly in technology, industry, energy and digital transformation. These indicators underline the importance of moving the economic relationship into a new phase, one focused on turning agreements into actual projects, expanding direct partnerships between Qatari and French companies, and strengthening the role of SMEs in mutual investment.

At the end of the meeting, QBA reaffirmed its commitment to continued cooperation with French economic bodies and the participating companies, and to strengthening channels of communication between the two business communities to develop investment opportunities and joint projects that serve the economic interests of both sides.