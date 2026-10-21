Qatar Joins UN Biodiversity Conference In Armenia

Qatar is participating in the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), being held in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, from October 19-30.

The Qatari delegation, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, is joining representatives of countries, international organisations and environmental experts to discuss key challenges and priorities in biodiversity conservation. The conference coincides with the 12th meeting of the parties to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and the sixth meeting of the parties to the Nagoya Protocol on access to genetic resources and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use.

Discussions at COP17 cover the protection of endangered wildlife, the restoration of degraded ecosystems, improved management of protected areas and the development of monitoring mechanisms. Participants are also examining ways to mobilise financial resources and strengthen international co-operation to support biodiversity conservation.

Qatar's environment ministry said the country's participation reflected its continued commitment to protecting biodiversity and preserving natural resources through national programmes and projects.

These initiatives include protecting and breeding native wildlife, rehabilitating rawdas - natural depressions that support vegetation in Qatar's arid landscape - expanding plant cover, conserving endangered species and safeguarding mangrove forests and coral reefs. The country is also working to strengthen the sustainable management of its nature reserves.

The ministry said the conference provided an opportunity to learn from international initiatives, exchange scientific and technical expertise and explore partnerships with relevant international organisations to improve national conservation programs.

17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity