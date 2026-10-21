Passport Service For Falcons At Souq Waqif Hospital

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Wildlife Development Department has announced that falcon documents (passports) are now available for collection at its Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital office.

The initiative is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve public services, simplify falcon-related procedures, meet the needs of falcon owners, and enhance the quality of services for Qatar's falconry community. The ministry said the service is available during official working hours, from Sunday to Thursday, between 8am and 1pm. The initiative aims to improve service efficiency, streamline procedures, and provide convenient service channels while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and legal requirements governing falcon-related transactions.

Accordingly, the ministry stressed the importance of preserving falconry as an integral part of Qatar's cultural heritage and traditions, reaffirming its commitment to regulating falcon-related activities in accordance with applicable legislation and environmental requirements, balancing the preservation of this national heritage with the protection of wildlife and biodiversity.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Qatar Wildlife Development Department Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital office