Moph Trains School Nurses Under The Asthma-Friendly Schools Programme

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently organised a workshop under the Asthma-Friendly Schools Programme in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC). Approximately 117 PHCC school health nurses working in government schools attended the workshop.

The workshop is part of MoPH's efforts to implement the National Chronic Respiratory Diseases Plan 2025–2030, which emphasises asthma prevention and care for people living with asthma across all settings, including schools.

The workshop aims to strengthen the capacities of healthcare and educational professionals to support students with asthma, promote early symptom identification and appropriate management of asthma attacks, reduce complications and emergency department visits, raise awareness among students and parents, and standardise asthma management procedures in schools.

These efforts help create a safe, supportive school environment that enables students with asthma to learn and fully participate in a wide range of activities without limitation.

The workshop, delivered by specialists and experts from the MoPH, HMC, and the PHCC, covered key topics, including the fundamentals of childhood asthma, asthma symptoms and triggers, and appropriate response measures in school settings.

It also addressed proper inhaler use, peak expiratory flow measurement, the importance of adhering to treatment plans, and strengthening communication and coordination among schools, families, and healthcare providers.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programmes Department at the MoPH, said:“The Asthma-Friendly Schools Programme represents a successful model of collaboration between the health and education sectors. The programme helps to raise awareness among school staff and to equip them to respond effectively to the needs of students with asthma, thereby supporting their safety and enabling their full participation in school activities.”

Experts highlighted thte importance of strengthening healthcare support for students with asthma by enhancing school health nurses' competencies, developing staff skills in early identification and appropriate symptom management, and fostering stronger partnerships among families, schools, and healthcare providers.

They also emphasised the pivotal role of school health nurses in ongoing monitoring, health education, early intervention, and documenting care through the electronic health record system, all of which help create a safe, supportive school environment and improve students' health and quality of life.

MoPH emphasises the importance of ongoing collaboration among healthcare providers, educational institutions, and families to strengthen asthma awareness and ensure students with asthma receive appropriate care throughout the school day.

The Ministry also urges parents to notify the school nurse if their child has asthma, provide a treatment plan approved by the treating physician, and ensure that the necessary inhalers are available at school.

Hamad Medical Corporation Ministry of Public Health school nurse training