Visit Qatar To Showcase Qatar's Tourism Offering At WTM London 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Visit Qatar will participate in World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026, taking place from Nov 3-5 at ExCeL London, marking its 12th consecutive year at the event since 2014.

In a statement yesterday, Visit Qatar said that WTM London provides a platform to engage with global travel trade professionals, buyers and media, strengthen industry partnerships and promote Qatar's tourism offering across key international markets.

This year, Visit Qatar will lead a delegation of 40 partners, including hotels, resorts, destination management companies and tourism organisations. The delegation will be based at the Qatar Pavilion, Stand S8-210, with Hayya Platform and Qatar Calendar also represented, each showcasing its respective offering.

The Qatar Pavilion will showcase the country's cultural heritage, attractions, events and visitor experiences, while providing opportunities for international partners to connect and explore potential collaborations.

Visitors can explore an Immersive Room featuring Qatar's landmarks, landscapes and cultural experiences, a Photo Booth highlighting the country's landmarks, and the Qatar F1 Experience introducing visitors to motorsport in Qatar.

Cultural activities will include traditional sword craftsmanship, Arabic calligraphy and an introduction to Qatar's pearl-diving heritage, alongside traditional hospitality featuring dates, date ice cream, Arabic sweets and Arabic coffee.

During the exhibition, Qatar Calendar will highlight upcoming events, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, MotoGP, Doha Marathon, Art Basel Qatar and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, alongside concerts, festivals and culinary experiences such as the Qatar International Food Festival.

Through its participation, Visit Qatar reaffirms its commitment to positioning Qatar as a leading global destination, promoting its diverse attractions, exceptional hospitality, and vibrant cultural identity to international audiences.

Visit Qatar WTM London 2026