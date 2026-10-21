QC Provides Safe Drinking Water To 30,000 People In Bangladesh

Qatar Charity, through its Bangladesh office, has installed 750 deep tube wells, improving access to safe drinking water for approximately 30,000 people with support from benefactors in Qatar.

Implemented between January and August 2026, the projects form part of Qatar Charity's water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions. They prioritised vulnerable communities, particularly in coastal areas where salinity and water contamination pose significant challenges.

The projects covered 12 districts: Khulna, Bagerhat, Bhola, Jessore, Jhenaidah, Lakshmipur, Patuakhali, Barguna, Barisal, Madaripur, Satkhira and Chandpur. Access to safe drinking water remains a challenge for many communities in Bangladesh because of saltwater intrusion, contaminated sources and limited access to suitable water facilities.

By bringing water closer to homes, the wells help reduce the burden of collecting it from distant sources, ease daily responsibilities for women and children, and support healthier living conditions. For families in affected areas, a reliable source of drinking water can make a meaningful difference to everyday life.

Babul Sardar, a beneficiary from Bagerhat, welcomed the initiative and highlighted its importance for the family.“Access to safe drinking water is essential for every family. A deep tube well in our community has made daily life easier and given us greater peace of mind about the water we use for drinking and household needs. We are grateful to Qatar Charity and its benefactors in Qatar for supporting our community.”

Abul Kalam, a beneficiary from Bhola, said:“This initiative has made access to drinking water easier for all families living in our area. We sincerely appreciate Qatar Charity's support.”

Golam Md Baten, a government official from Bagerhat district, highlighted the importance of initiatives that improve access to safe drinking water in vulnerable communities.“Access to safe drinking water is essential for public health and community well-being. Such initiatives help address local water challenges and bring practical benefits to people who need support. Qatar Charity's contribution is valuable, particularly for communities facing difficulties accessing suitable drinking water sources.”

Qatar Charity Safe drinking water in Bangladesh