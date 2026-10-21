National Cyber Security Agency Participates In Milipol Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is participating in Milipol Qatar 2026, highlighting its efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in Qatar.

As Diamond Sponsor of the event, the NCSA is hosting a dedicated pavilion showcasing its key services for government and private sector entities, as well as the wider community.

HE President of the National Cyber Security Agency Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki said the Agency's participation forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with government and private sector entities across Qatar. He underscored that securing cyberspace has become a strategic responsibility essential to maintaining trust, ensuring continuity and strengthening resilience.

He also highlighted the recent launch of the National Cyber Risk Management Framework and the Enterprise Cyber Risk Management Framework, as well as the announcement of several strategic initiatives reflecting the Agency's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity in Qatar.

Through its pavilion, the Agency is showcasing its efforts to safeguard Qatar's cyberspace, alongside the services of the National Cyber Security Academy and initiatives aimed at protecting personal data privacy.

The pavilion also features videos introducing visitors to the Agency's awareness programs, training courses and workshops, which are conducted throughout the year for different segments of society.

In addition, the Agency is serving as Platinum Sponsor of the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security, held on the sidelines of Milipol Qatar 2026.

National Cyber Security Agency Milipol Qatar 2026 cybersecurity in Qatar