Ministry Of Justice Organises Workshop On Cancer Prevention

In collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society, the Ministry of Justice organised an awareness workshop recently on cancer prevention and the importance of early detection. The event coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and reflects the Ministry's commitment to enhancing health awareness among its female staff and fostering preventive practices within the workplace.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about cancer prevention factors and highlight the critical role of early detection in improving treatment outcomes. It also aimed to promote a culture of health by encouraging staff to adopt preventive behaviours and undergo regular medical screenings.

The workshop covered key topics, including cancer signs and symptoms, prevention strategies, risk reduction, and the importance of early detection. It also provided nutritional advice to help lower cancer risk and addressed common myths and facts about mental and behavioural health. These efforts aimed to enhance health literacy and empower female employees to take practical steps to maintain their well-being. The session featured interactive health-awareness activities, including an educational quiz and prize giveaways for attendees.

This workshop is part of the Ministry of Justice's community-focused programs and its institutional collaboration with national organisations to implement awareness initiatives. It underscores the Ministry's dedication to programs that support employees' health and safety and foster a work environment that encourages healthy lifestyles.

Qatar Cancer Society Ministry of Justice Qatar