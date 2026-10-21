The Dollar Is Falling. So Why Isn't Gold Rallying?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a US dollar and gold market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

The U.S. dollar is sliding toward a potentially important bearish confirmation.

And gold? It's struggling too.

That might sound surprising. After all, dollar weakness is often considered supportive for gold prices, but markets don't always behave the way a familiar relationship suggests they should.

Right now, dollar bears are challenging a support zone that has kept the bullish scenario alive. Meanwhile, gold buyers are struggling to protect levels they only recently recovered.

Two markets under pressure. Two different technical challenges. And one reminder that confirmation matters more than assumptions.

Let's examine what today's price action is telling us.

AdvertisementU.S. Dollar (DX.F) - The Last Defense Is Under Attack

Monday's buyers defended two bullish gaps: 101.60-101.70 and 101.65-101.76.

But that was about the extent of their success.

Tuesday began with a tiny bearish gap at 101.76-101.78, followed by a decline that has carried DX.F through both bullish gaps intraday and beneath the June-July highs at 101.49-101.57.

With today's low at 101.45, sellers have challenged the structural support that prevented a more decisive bearish turn last week. This matters particularly because Friday already confirmed the invalidation of the breakout above the weekly rising wedge.

As discussed inMonday's Lab, the weekly warning was clear. The daily chart simply hadn't surrendered its final defenses.

It may be doing so now.

But a daily close below 101.49 is still needed to confirm the loss of that support zone and both bullish gaps.

If sellers achieve it, the first conditional downside objective remains 101.10, supported by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the measured move from the orange consolidation.

A recovery above 101.49-101.57, followed by the reclaimed gap area, would keep another defensive attempt possible - without erasing the weekly warning.

Daily Takeaways

Bearish pressure: both bullish gaps and structural support breached intraday. Confirmation: a daily close below 101.49 would strengthen the scenario toward 101.10. Bullish alternative: reclaim 101.49-101.57 and the 101.60-101.76 gap area.

Bottom Line: The weekly breakout has already failed. Now the daily support structure is facing its most important test.

Gold (GC.F) - Even a Falling Dollar Can't Lift the Bulls

Here's an uncomfortable question for gold buyers: if the dollar is weakening, why isn't gold capitalizing on it?

The two markets don't have to move in opposite directions, but the lack of a convincing gold recovery adds to our doubts about bullish strength.

Monday's daily close below 4170 confirmed the closure of Friday's bullish gap at 4170-4191.95. Today, sellers have driven gold to 4130.10, bringing price back into the important weekly bullish gap at 4098-4135.

That's an intraday test, not a confirmed weekly gap closure.

The immediate battleground remains 4156, the lower boundary of the orange consolidation, together with the upper boundary of the black declining channel.

Reclaiming them would ease short-term pressure, but the bigger hurdle remains unchanged: 4233, followed by the repeatedly defended 4240-4250 resistance zone.

If buyers fail around 4156, another test of the weekly gap becomes plausible. Inside that gap lies the daily 78.6% Fibonacci retracement near 4113.74.

A confirmed weekly close below 4098 would be a considerably more consequential bearish development. Until then, the support scenario remains alive.

Daily Takeaways

Confirmed: Monday closed Friday's bullish gap below 4170. Critical support: weekly gap 4098-4135, reinforced by Fibonacci near 4113.74. Resistance: 4156 first, then 4233 and 4240-4250.

Bottom Line: Gold bulls defended weekly support once. They may have to do it again before they can even think about defeating resistance.

What's Happening Across the Other Metals?

The rest of the metals market offers an equally interesting mixture of technical developments.

Silver and platinum remain inside important trading formations, with buyers still struggling to overcome resistance. Copper has defended its rising trendline again, while palladium is approaching a particularly important decision that could determine whether a potential double bottom develops - or a deeper bearish scenario takes over.

Final Thought - Don't Let Expectations Replace Evidence

Dollar weakness doesn't guarantee a gold rally. A bullish gap doesn't guarantee a reversal. And an intraday breakdown doesn't necessarily mean support has been lost.

That's why we watch what prices actually do - especially when they approach levels that could change the technical picture.

The levels tell us where to watch. The closes tell us what changed.

Anna