Daily Gold Trading Report - Wednesday, October 21, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Wednesday opens with the tape nursing a failed breakout. Tuesday's early spike to about $4,155 was sold almost the moment it printed, and spot gold has been bleeding lower ever since, consolidating near $4,119 this morning between $4,114 and $4,124. This is the market's favorite game right now, fading every rally while yields stay high and the dollar stays firm, and the sellers are winning every round. The question for today is simple: does $4,106 hold and turn this into a double-bottom base, or does the next leg down drag gold back to the $4,100 handle?

AdvertisementThe intraday map

The intraday map is drawn around the failed spike. The $4,155 wick (R3) is now the breakdown ceiling, with Tuesday's late-session high at $4,141 (R2) as the first rejection zone above and yesterday's morning pivot at $4,132 (R1) turned resistance, the line in the sand for the whole bias. Spot pivots at $4,119, and the floor stack runs through $4,114 (S1), this morning's consolidation base, down to $4,106 (S2), today's low so far, and $4,100 (S3), the psychological floor. The bias is Bearish, spike fully reversed: the 1H and 30-minute charts show lower highs and lower lows from the $4,155 spike, price sits roughly 36 points below that swing high, and every bounce since has stalled lower. The line in the sand is $4,132. An hourly close above $4,132 turns the bias Neutral and opens $4,141, then $4,155. An hourly close below $4,106 breaks today's low and turns this into a trend day, targeting $4,100 first and $4,073 after that. Until one of those prints, rallies toward $4,132 are the short side's entry and dips toward $4,106 are the market's honesty test.

30m

Why the macro tape is heavy

The Federal Reserve is in its pre-meeting blackout ahead of the October 27 to 28 FOMC meeting, so no Fed voices will move the tape this week and the market trades the data and the headlines alone. After Chair Kevin Warsh declined to give rate guidance, October hike odds sit near 16 to 17%, while a December move stays priced near 89 to 94%. The September inflation double-hit keeps that December tightening option alive: CPI printed 3.7% year on year against 3.6% expected, while PPI surged 6.3% against 5.3% expected. The 10-year Treasury yield ended Tuesday near 5.11%, after spiking toward 5.14% intraday, with the 30-year near 5.42% and the 2-year near 4.77%. The move got help from a selloff in French bonds after a weekend of violent unrest, and it keeps gold's zero-yield handicap firmly on: the tape trades every print as a December-hawk vote.

The dollar index holds near 102, and a firm dollar remains the single cleanest headwind gold faces. Underneath, the structural bid has not gone away: central banks remain steady net accumulators and safe-haven demand from the geopolitical backdrop keeps a floor under pullbacks, which is why the slide has stayed orderly rather than turning into a break. Gold is caught between pressure from yields and the dollar, and support from fear, and this morning the pressure is still winning.

Crude is the live wire and it feeds gold through the inflation channel. Brent rose back near $109.64 this morning after settling at $108.79 on Tuesday, having touched $111.99 overnight, a five-month high, while WTI holds near $98.58. The Strait of Hormuz risk premium is still priced in: a supertanker caught fire after striking a sea mine south of the Strait, shiptrackers count at least 18 vessel attacks in two weeks, Iran says the Strait is not fully closed but warns the blockade could expand to Bab al-Mandeb and Suez, and the Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu, the Shaybah oilfield, and Riyadh and Abha airports. Against that, Iran's president discussed mediation with Pakistan's army chief in Tehran, though Iran's foreign minister says there is no response yet from Saudi Arabia or the Houthis to a peace-broker offer. For gold the net is two-sided: another Hormuz incident re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, but it also fuels the energy-to-CPI channel that keeps December hike bets pinned high, which is exactly the weight on gold this morning.

What to watch today

Today is about the yield, the dollar, and the headlines. The 10-year near 5.11% and the dollar near 102 are the two weights on gold: any extension of the bond selloff deepens the slide, while a yield fade hands the bounce its fuel. The Hormuz and Iran wire is the live catalyst: a fresh vessel strike or an escalation headline re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, while steady de-escalation talk keeps crude heavy and gold's haven bid soft. The FOMC blackout runs all week into the October 27 to 28 meeting, so no Fed speakers to lean on. The data calendar builds through the week: EIA crude inventories on Wednesday, weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and the US flash PMIs on Friday, where the price components matter as much as the headline for the December hike debate, with the PCE inflation print due next week.

Hormuz and Iran headlines: the live wire, fresh vessel strikes vs de-escalation talk 10-year Treasury yield near 5.11%: any extension of the bond selloff deepens gold's slide US dollar index near 102: further firmness is gold's cleanest headwind This week's data: EIA crude inventories Wednesday, jobless claims Thursday, flash PMIs Friday Bullish trigger: hourly close above $4,132, targets $4,141 then $4,155 Bearish trigger: hourly close below $4,106, targets $4,100 then $4,073

About the author

I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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