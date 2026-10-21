Space Stock Spacex (Nasdaq: SPCX) Trends - Gains On Third Quarter Results
The stock is trending and trading up, current at 161.65 +13.86 (+9.37%) with a morning high of $166.14 following releasing third quarter results.
Editorial comment Investorideas- I became a Starlink customer this summer following the fires in my area and I know first- hand that a lot others where I live did as well. For rural areas the reliability and cost is driving demand. I would expect that to continue.-Dawn Van ZantAdvertisementHighlights
- Delivered revenue of $14.6 billion, up 161% year-over-year, fueled by our Super Intelligence (SI) segment and accelerated growth in Connectivity Achieved income from operations of $2.8 billion, net income of $4.4 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 billion Successfully launched our first revenue-generating Starship mission, delivering 26 Starlink V3 satellites to our broadband constellation, representing approximately 10x the downlink capacity added by a Falcon 9 Starlink launch Continued to scale nameplate compute, reaching 1.7 GW as of September 30, 2026 Added $6.7 billion of incremental SI solutions and infrastructure revenue year-over-year, driven by cloud services agreements, the acquisition of Cursor, and our growing SI models and software applications, including Grok Bot Delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 69% and income from operations growth of 99% for the Connectivity segment, supported by strong momentum in enterprise and government adoption, and continued Starlink consumer subscriber growth
SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX) announced the following financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the prior year quarter:
- Revenues of $14.6 billion, up 161% from $5.6 billion Net income of $4.4 billion, an improvement of $5.5 billion from net loss of $1.1 billion Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 billion, up 306% from $2.2 billion
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