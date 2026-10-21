Abrasilver Resource (TSX: ABRA) Makes Top Gainer List On News Of Best Gold Intercept To Date

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF).

With mining stocks losing luster for investors recently there are still some notable winners in the sector. AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA ) makes the TSX top gainer list today on drill results. The stock is trading at 12.08 +0.79 (+7.00%) with a morning high of $12.26.

AbraSilver reported assay results from four diamond drill holes completed at the Oculto East target as part of the ongoing Phase VI exploration program at its wholly-owned Diablillos project in Argentina (the "Project").

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The standout hole, DDH-26-061, intersected a broad envelope of oxide-hosted gold mineralization containing a high-grade core approximately 50 metres below the current Oculto open pit design. On a grade-thickness basis, it is the best gold intercept drilled to date at the Oculto deposit, surpassing DDH-25-024 (see news release dated May 20, 2025). The high-grade gold zone extends beyond the limits of the current Mineral Resource model and indicates potential for additional gold mineralization beneath the eastern part of the Oculto deposit.

Highlight Drill Results: Widths are reported as drilled; true widths are not yet known.

228.0 metres ("m") grading 1.79 g/t gold and 12 g/t silver from 101.0 m downhole, including: 66.0 m at 4.04 g/t gold and 19 g/t silver from 263m downhole, including: 11.0 m at 15.97 g/t gold and 48 g/t silver from 276m downhole

All reported intervals are oxide-hosted. The higher-grade gold zone lies approximately 50 m below the current open pit design and outside the current Mineral Resource.

Three diamond drill rigs are now active, with the Phase VI exploration program expected to be completed by year-end - with an updated Mineral Resource estimate expected in Q2/2027.

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