AI Data Center News Continues To Move Stocks Vivopower (Nasdaq: VIVO) Gains On New Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for VivoPower PLC (Nasdaq: VIVO ), a leading B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications.

AI Data Center news from VivoPower PLC (Nasdaq: VIVO) resulted in big gains today, with the stock currently trading at 2.6800 +0.4800 (+21.82%) on volume of over 7 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $3.12.

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VivoPower today announced that it has executed definitive heads of agreement with Open Innovation AI ("OI"), the UAE-based AI orchestration, operations and security platform company to jointly explore and develop secure sovereign AI Data Centers across the Nordics, Mainland Europe, the GCC and selective countries in Asia.

The Agreement was signed at Sheikh Zayed Museum in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, in the presence of senior leadership from both companies. The signing in the UAE capital reflects Abu Dhabi's growing role as a global hub for sovereign AI, and the ambition of both partners to take that model to new markets.

Demand for AI compute is growing faster than the power, land and platforms available to host it. Governments and enterprises increasingly want capacity that remains under their control, with sovereignty over infrastructure, data, models and AI services, supported by strong cyber security and governance. The collaboration combines VivoPower's expertise in securing power and developing data center infrastructure with Open Innovation AI's orchestration, AI operations and security capabilities.

Under the Agreement, the two companies will work together to originate and deliver AI data center projects with control and security embedded from design to operation. Open Innovation AI brings its Full Stack AI Fabric, combining orchestration and scheduling, AI and ML operations, agentic workflows, agent harness and AI security into one platform. VivoPower brings site sourcing and acquisition, site development, power and facility operations, and local market municipality and sovereign relationships.

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