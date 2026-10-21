2A Firearms Academy Named SF Bay Area CCW Instructors Of The Year By Consumer Ratings Institute

MENAFN - GetNews) The Fairfield-based safety education and California CCW licensing course provider earned the SF Bay Area recognition with a 5.0-star rating across 267 consumer reviews.

Fairfield, CA - October 21, 2026 - 2A Firearms Academy has been recognized as CCW Instructors of the Year for the San Francisco Bay Area by the Consumer Ratings Institute, following an evaluation of publicly accessible consumer review data.

At the time of the recognition, 2A Firearms Academy held a 5.0-star rating across 267 consumer reviews, reflecting feedback from students who have completed safety and licensing courses with the Northern California academy.

Based in Fairfield and serving students throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California, 2A Firearms Academy specializes in safety education and the training required for a California CCW license.

The academy provides California initial and renewal CCW licensing courses for students from numerous issuing authorities throughout the region, including agencies in Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda, San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo, Sacramento and Yolo counties.

2A Firearms Academy has been approved or accepted to provide CCW licensing courses for dozens of California law-enforcement issuing authorities. Its instructors have trained more than 1,000 California CCW applicants.

Safety Education and California Licensing Requirements

2A Firearms Academy's CCW program combines classroom instruction, California law, safety education and supervised qualification, helping students meet the requirements set by their issuing authority.

Students receive hands-on instruction covering safe handling, secure storage and California law, with an emphasis on responsible decision-making.

The academy's training philosophy is built around three principles:

Safety. Precision. Confidence.

Courses are designed to help students understand not only how to meet the state's licensing requirements, but how to act safely and responsibly once licensed.

Serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California

2A Firearms Academy serves students throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area and surrounding Northern California communities, including Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo, Concord, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, Antioch, Brentwood, San Francisco, Oakland, Hayward, Fremont, San Leandro, Livermore, Marin County, Napa County, Sonoma County, San Mateo County and Sacramento-area communities.

Practical sessions are conducted in a controlled, supervised environment with an emphasis on individual coaching and safety.

2A Firearms Academy offers:



California CCW initial and renewal licensing courses

Beginner safety courses Private instruction



Experienced, Certified Instructors

2A Firearms Academy was founded by Doughlas Kevilus, a U.S. Army veteran and California Department of Justice Certified CCW Instructor.

Kevilus also holds NRA and NROI safety officer and instructor certifications. His background includes approximately 30 years of adult education experience.

Co-founder Ryan Lewis is a California DOJ Certified CCW Instructor and POST-certified instructor whose credentials also include NRA and NROI safety certifications.

The academy's instructors combine professional instructor training with practical experience and emphasize coaching students individually rather than relying solely on classroom instruction and qualification scores.

Recognition Based on Consumer Review Data

The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review information and issues recognitions across business categories based on aggregated review data.

The recognition of 2A Firearms Academy reflects the academy's 5.0-star consumer rating across 267 reviews at the time of evaluation.

Student reviews frequently reference the academy's focus on safety, patient instruction, knowledgeable instructors and a supportive learning environment for first-time and experienced students alike.

"Receiving this recognition means a great deal to our instructors because the rating behind it comes from the experiences of the students we have trained," said Doughlas Kevilus, founder and lead instructor of 2A Firearms Academy. "Our goal has always been to provide Californians with serious, hands-on safety training that goes beyond simply meeting a qualification requirement. We want every student to leave safer, more knowledgeable and more confident than when they arrived."

About 2nd Amendment Firearms Academy LLC

2nd Amendment Firearms Academy LLC, also known as 2A Firearms Academy, is a California safety education and CCW licensing course provider serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California.

The academy offers California initial and renewal CCW licensing courses accepted by numerous California issuing authorities, as well as beginner safety courses and private instruction.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across multiple industries using aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data. The Institute issues business recognitions based on consumer ratings and review information.