Path Community Hosts Free Fortnightly Masterclass On Its Personal Growth Platform For Men In The UK

MENAFN - GetNews)"Path community coaches"Path Community, a UK personal growth platform for men, runs a free fortnightly masterclass introducing its practical approach to personal development.

United Kingdom - October 21, 2026 - Path Community, an online personal growth platform for men in the UK, is hosting a free fortnightly masterclass titled "The PRACTICAL Blueprint to Take Back Control of Your Life". The session runs on alternate Fridays at 12pm and is open to men who want an introduction to the platform's approach to personal development before deciding whether to join.

Path Community combines structured online learning with community support. Each monthly module includes four lessons, a weekly task and a live workshop led by an expert coach. Available topics include mindset, nutrition, movement, relationships, nervous system regulation and inner leadership. Seven further modules are listed as coming soon, including grief and loss, fatherhood and understanding anger.

Beyond the online modules, members can take part in weekly men's circles, held virtually and in person, as well as trekking and camping events held across the UK. Men who cannot attend the masterclass live are sent a recording within four hours.

The platform is aimed at men, particularly those in their 30s and 40s, who want practical tools for relationships, career, health and purpose. Learning is structured around roughly one hour a week.

Further details about the masterclass are available at

About Path Community

Path Community is a UK personal growth platform for men that combines bite-sized online learning, group accountability, live workshops, men's circles and in-person events. Its mission is to give men the tools, structure and community to make lasting change in relationships, career, health and purpose.