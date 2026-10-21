Team Leaders Strengthen Workplace Safety Management Through Structured Team Practices

MENAFN - GetNews)To effectively improve the safety management capability of frontline teams and help the company consolidate the first line of defense for work safety, Yueqing Trade Union delivered an on-site training session at Ruirui Electric (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. on May 14, 2026. The special training titled How Team Leaders Excel at Work Team Safety Management was held in the company's multi-function hall, with key personnel from all teams participating.

The training invited Mr. Zhang Yuxiang as the lecturer. Taking“Guardians of a Happy Life” as the core perspective, he systematically explained key topics including team leaders' safety performance competence, on-site risk identification and hazard inspection, team safety culture development, and practical essentials of emergency response.

Combined with typical accident cases from production frontlines, the lecturer analyzed weak points and improvement approaches in team safety management. By integrating theoretical explanation with practical know-how, he helped participants master scientific safety management methods and strengthen their capabilities in risk prediction and on-site control.

Participants listened attentively and interacted actively throughout the session. They commented that the training closely aligned with production practices and was highly practical. It deepened their understanding of the importance of team safety management and equipped them with implementable management skills.

This trade union on-site training precisely matched the company's work safety management needs and effectively improved the safety awareness and performance capacity of frontline team leaders.

Moving forward, the company will continue to collaborate with the trade union to launch various skill-upgrading training programs. It will promote the implementation of safety responsibilities at all levels and build a solid safety foundation for the high-quality development of the enterprise.

About us

Ruiru Electric is a professional original manufacturer integrating R&D, production and sales, specializing in molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), air circuit breakers (ACB) and related components over 20 years of craftsmanship inherited by two generations, Ruiru Electric was officially registered and established in 2015, marking the start of the current proprietor's entrepreneurial journey.