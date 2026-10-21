Russia Restricts Flights At Regional Airports South Of Moscow

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 21 (Petra) - Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures at Kaluga (Grabtsevo) Airport and several other facilities south of Moscow on Wednesday as a precautionary safety measure.

The agency said that the temporary flight suspensions affect both incoming and outgoing air traffic, adding that normal operations will resume once the restrictions are lifted.

//Petra// HA