Scientific Workshop Highlights Yarmouk Basin Climate Risks, Calls For Joint Monitoring Systems

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- A scientific workshop conducted in the Bargash area of Al-Koura District recommended Wednesday strengthening cross-border cooperation among Yarmouk River Basin countries, building joint monitoring and early warning systems, and deploying smart technology in water resource management to mitigate drought, offset climate change, and ensure regional water security.

Organized jointly by Mutah University, Yarmouk University, Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan, Damascus University, and the Jordanian Geographic Society, the workshop addressed primary water challenges affecting the Yarmouk Basin due to climate shifts and their impact on agriculture and vegetation cover.

The workshop reviewed findings from a water balance study of the basin spanning 1988 to 2020. The study found an average annual precipitation of 264 mm, actual evapotranspiration of 219 mm, and renewable blue water availability of 45 mm, highlighting severe constraints on available water resources.

Participants discussed future climate scenarios projecting a potential decline in the Yarmouk River's annual transboundary flow from 127 million cubic meters to between 32 and 62 million cubic meters during 2016–2050, along with a potential drop in basin runoff of up to 60 percent under natural conditions.

Presented research projected temperature increases between 0.9 and 3.7 degrees Celsius by 2100, alongside precipitation fluctuations ranging from a 6 percent increase to a 32 percent decline.

Attendees examined the projected consequences of these climatic trends, including reduced groundwater recharge, fluctuating inflows to the Al-Wehda Dam, increased crop water stress, declining agricultural yield, vegetation degradation, elevated desertification risks, and heightened pressure on shared water resources.

The event saw participation from the Irbid Governorate Environment Protection Directorate, represented by Project Governance Committee Member Mohammad Al-Dreizi, alongside representatives from participating academic and scientific institutions.

//Petra// AF