BAU Students Call For Expanded BRT Service University Increases Capacity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Students at Balqa Applied University (BAU) in Salt called Wednesday for enhanced service on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Route 107 connecting Sweileh to the university campus, highlighting daily crowding and a lack of waiting shelters and seating at stops.

Students told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that overcrowding occurs during morning peak hours at the Sweileh terminal and in the afternoon outside the university, forcing students to wait for extended periods.

They urged competent authorities to install additional shelters and benches ahead of the winter season and allocate more buses during peak hours.

BAU President Ahmad Al-Ajlouni affirmed that student welfare remains a top priority, noting that university management is in continuous contact with public transport authorities to resolve operational challenges.

Al-Ajlouni revealed that the number of operating buses on the route was increased from 12 to 14 after deploying reserve units to accommodate surging demand.

He pointed out that daily ridership reached 5,127 passengers last Sunday, significantly exceeding initial projections of 3,000 to 3,500 daily riders.

Operational adjustments include prioritizing morning outbound trips from Sweileh to the university and reallocating buses toward Sweileh during evening peak hours. Furthermore, bus departure intervals were shortened during peak periods by bypassing standard 20-minute layovers to maintain continuous turnaround cycles.

Al-Ajlouni added that a joint committee comprising the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC), Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), and relevant transport authorities is evaluating long-term demand to determine potential future fleet expansions.

//Petra// AF