Royal Hashemite Documentation Center Participates In Arab Document Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center (RHDC) participated on Wednesday in the annual Arab Document Day 2026 event, organized by the Secretariat General of the Arab League under the theme "The Palestinian National Archive: Memory Under Occupation From Erasure to Preservation." The center participated in its capacity as a member of the International Council on Archives (ICA) and its Arab Regional Branch (ARABICA).

RHDC Director Amal Nosair emphasized during the event which highlighted the protection of the Palestinian National Archive and the preservation of historical memory and national identity the necessity of strengthening Arab and international cooperation in archiving and documentation to safeguard documentary heritage for future generations.

//Petra// AF