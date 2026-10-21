MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) GTJAI Assists Mashreq Bank in Successfully Issuing Its First Dim Sum Bonds, Marking GTJAI's First Bond Business in the Middle East Market

Hong Kong, Oct 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 14th, October 2026, Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, successfully priced the first offshore RMB bond for Mashreq Bank of the UAE as Joint Global Coordinator. The issuance size was RMB 1 billion, with a 3-year tenor and a coupon rate and issue yield of 2.50%. This project marks Mashreq Bank's first dim sum bond issuance and also GTJAI's first bond business with a Middle Eastern issuer, opening the way for further expansion into the Middle East debt capital markets.







Connecting High-Quality Middle-Eastern Issuers and Opening New RMB Financing Channels

Mashreq Bank is the fifth-largest bank in the UAE and a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB), rated A by S&P, A by Fitch, and A3 by Moody's. This dim sum bond issuance marks an important step in its international financing strategy, diversifying its funding sources while building a bridge to deepen ties with international RMB investors.

Leveraging its professional expertise in the offshore bond market and cross-border coordination capabilities, GTJAI worked closely with the issuer and all participating parties to efficiently advance transaction execution, providing full-process professional support for the successful completion of the deal. This collaboration not only demonstrates GTJAI's execution capabilities in serving high-quality international issuers, but also helps further connect Middle Eastern financing needs with the offshore RMB capital market.

Deepening International Business Layout, Supporting RMB Internationalization

This issuance further enriches the issuer base of the offshore RMB bond market and sets a new example for Middle Eastern financial institutions seeking to expand their RMB financing channels. Building on this first Middle East deal, GTJAI will continue to extend its cross-border financial services network and promote two-way connectivity between international issuers and the RMB capital market.

As a key overseas platform of Guotai Haitong, GTJAI has long been deeply engaged in the international debt capital markets. Leveraging extensive cross-border bond underwriting experience and a global investor network, it provides domestic and overseas issuers with comprehensive, high-quality capital market services. This transaction represents an important practice by GTJAI in actively responding to the nation's call, serving the broader goal of high-quality“Belt and Road” cooperation, and continuing to support high-quality issuers along the routes in broadening their RMB financing channels, advancing the development of the offshore RMB bond market, and contributing to RMB internationalization. Looking ahead, GTJAI will continue to leverage the advantages of its cross-border investment banking platform to help more high-quality issuers diversify their international financing channels and connect with global capital markets.

About GTJAI

Guotai Junan International (Stock Code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI's business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes wealth management, institutional investor services, corporate finance services, investment management and other business. GTJAI has been assigned“Baa2” and“BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG“AAA” rating, Wind ESG“A” rating and SynTao Green Finance“A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 81% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211/ 2611), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China's capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit .