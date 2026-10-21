MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Cheche Group Maps a Path From Residential Energy to the Connected Home

BEIJING, Oct 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Cheche Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CCG), a leading auto insurance technology platform, is pushing beyond cars into residential solar and battery storage, naming Australia as the launch market for a household-energy push built around the EnergyLIB brand.

The move advances Cheche's "Green Mobility + Green Energy" strategy, diversifying from its core insurance-technology franchise into household energy hardware and software. EnergyLIB is the residential solar-and-storage brand of Long Way Fortune, which operates in Australia and Singapore.

EnergyLIB sells modular battery systems and hybrid inverters to households retrofitting storage onto existing rooftop solar, as well as those installing new solar-plus-storage systems. The batteries use LFP chemistry and support capacity expansion over time. The business is also developing home energy management software that draws on household consumption, solar generation, tariff, weather and battery data, aimed at lowering electricity costs while maintaining backup power.

The strategy addresses a familiar problem in the smart-home market. Consumers have bought connected speakers, cameras and thermostats for years, but integrated systems have been slow to take off, held back by high upfront prices, interoperability gaps across brands, and the cost of installation and ongoing support. A single smart device struggles to carry the economics of local distribution and service on its own.

Residential energy changes that calculus. Solar generation, battery storage and household electricity use already require coordinated installation, monitoring and maintenance, giving EnergyLIB a service infrastructure that broader smart-home plays lack. Cheche's plan is to anchor on this essential energy system and layer on additional home services over time, spreading local delivery and support costs across more than one use case. This remains a planned direction and depends on product development, customer adoption and local delivery economics.

Longer term, the framework could extend to coordination between household energy systems and electric-vehicle charging, linking the home and the car. Cheche sees more frequent user interaction and stronger customer retention as the potential benefit, built on integrated hardware, software and service. The technical implementation, commercial model and timing have not been established.

In Australia, EnergyLIB operates through local distribution, installation and after-sales partners, with standardized commissioning procedures, equipment service records and feedback loops from installation teams built into its operating model.

Cheche disclosed the proposed investment under a non-binding term sheet, under which it would take a 20% equity interest in Long Way Fortune. The proposal is subject to due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and applicable regulatory and other approvals. The term sheet creates no obligation to close, and there can be no assurance the transaction will be completed. Cheche's existing operations and Long Way Fortune's energy business remain separate.