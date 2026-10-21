GTJAI Assists In The Successful Issuance Of Central Asia's First Sovereign Wealth Fund Offshore RMB Bond



Hong Kong, Oct 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On October 15, 2026, Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“GTJAI”, stock code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, acted as the medium term note arranger and joint global coordinator to assist Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, in successfully pricing RMB 3 billion of offshore RMB bonds across 3-year and 5-year tranches, with coupon rates of 2.15% and 2.30% respectively. The listing ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 16.



Against the backdrop of China and Kazakhstan continuing to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, advance high-quality“Belt and Road” cooperation, and expand cross-border RMB investment and financing cooperation, this first dim sum bond issuance by Samruk-Kazyna marks the issuer's return to the RMB bond market following its debut panda bond in April this year. It provides a positive demonstration for high-quality issuers in Central Asia to broaden their RMB financing channels and promote regional cross-border financial cooperation. Transaction Highlights Regional Breakthrough: Central Asia's first offshore RMB bond issued by a sovereign wealth fund Market Pioneer: The first landmark issuer across Central Asia, Central/Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa to establish a deep presence in both the onshore (panda bond) and offshore (dim sum bond) RMB bond markets Company Milestone: Samruk-Kazyna's first offshore RMB bond issuance Leading the Project Execution, Demonstrating Cross-Border Financial Services Capabilities In this transaction, GTJAI served as the medium term note arranger, joint global coordinator, documentation agent, roadshow coordinator and settlement agent, leading the coordination and advancement of the project throughout and assisting the issuer in completing key stages including transaction structure design, bookbuilding, pricing, listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and settlement and delivery. Leveraging its proven offshore bond execution experience and cross-border settlement capabilities, GTJAI provided full-process professional support to ensure the efficient and smooth completion of the issuance. Prior to the transaction, GTJAI fully leveraged its combined advantages of cross-border capital market execution efficiency and broad international investor coverage to assist the issuer in conducting investor roadshows in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and London, meeting with more than 100 institutional investors in total and facilitating in-depth exchanges between the issuer and international investors, thereby providing strong support for the issuance. Connecting Onshore and Offshore RMB Markets, Advancing China-Kazakhstan Financial Cooperation Dim sum bonds are an important tool connecting international issuers with the RMB capital market. This issuance further enriches the supply of offshore RMB assets in Hong Kong and expands the use of RMB in international financing and investment. It represents an important move by GTJAI to fully leverage Hong Kong's locational advantages and serve the diversified financing needs of enterprises in Belt and Road partner countries and regions, as well as a strong action to help Hong Kong consolidate its position as an international financial center and a global hub for offshore RMB business. As a key overseas platform of Guotai Haitong, GTJAI has long been deeply engaged in the international debt capital markets. Leveraging extensive cross-border bond underwriting experience and a global investor network, it provides domestic and overseas issuers with comprehensive, high-quality capital market services. Looking ahead, GTJAI will continue to deepen cooperation with all parties in Kazakhstan and the Central Asian market, better serving the advancement of high-level opening-up and high-quality“Belt and Road” cooperation. About Samruk-Kazyna As Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna (Moody's Baa1 / Fitch BBB, stable outlook, on par with Kazakhstan's sovereign rating) enjoys solid credit fundamentals and comprehensive support from national policy. It manages a diversified asset portfolio of USD 96 billion, with operations spanning key pillar industries of the national economy, including oil and gas, mining, transportation, aviation, telecommunications and power. This year marks the fund's 20th anniversary. As a core pillar and key driver of Kazakhstan's economic modernization, the fund is committed to continuously enhancing the net asset value of its portfolio companies, cultivating national champions, and serving as a bridge and catalyst in attracting foreign direct investment, thereby strengthening Kazakhstan's economic resilience and deepening its connectivity with international capital markets. About GTJAI Guotai Junan International (Stock Code: 1788), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI's business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes wealth management, institutional investor services, corporate finance services, investment management and other business. GTJAI has been assigned“Baa2” and“BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG“AAA” rating, Wind ESG“A” rating and SynTao Green Finance“A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 81% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211/ 2611), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China's capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit .

