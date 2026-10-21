Bulgaria Says It Will No Longer Fund Lethal Weapons For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a government press release issued on October 21, Ukrinform reports, citing Novinite.

"Bulgaria will finance only non-lethal aid for Ukraine; furthermore, it will insist that Bulgarian funding be directed, as a priority, toward regions with an ethnic Bulgarian population," the government said.

Rumen Radevs government justified the decision by citing Bulgaria's strategic interest in "ending hostilities near its borders and its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while opposing prolonged military confrontation."

"Focusing exclusively on non-military aid sends a clear signal to the international community that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, yet rejects the logic of endless military confrontation and seeks ways to open diplomatic channels for negotiations," the government said.

Bulgaria's contribution to the EPF for this year amounts to slightly more than 9 million euros, although no specific portion has been allocated for weapons purchases for Ukraine.

The country has already provided more than 6 million euros in assistance to Ukraine through the mechanism earlier this year, following a decision by the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov in February.

Zelensky meets Norwegian DM and representatives of NASAMS manufacturer Kongsberg

The European Peace Facility has operated since 2021 and has a total value of more than 17 billion euros. In September of this year, the European Union approved the release of more than 6 billion euros to finance weapons purchases for Ukraine.

Bulgaria has received more than 3 million euros in reimbursements through the facility following its donation of military equipment.

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