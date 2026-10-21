Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack Toll In Chortkiv Rises To Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration Taras Pastukh reported this on Facebook.

He said another person injured in the enemy UAV attack had been identified.

In total, one woman and three minors were injured today.

Russian strike on Sloviansk injures five, including two children

The victims sustained injuries of varying severity. Two people were hospitalized.

As Ukrinform reported, an enemy UAV struck Chortkiv on the afternoon of October 21, damaging an outbuilding. Three people were initially reported injured.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service