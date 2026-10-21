Russian Strike On Sloviansk Injures Five, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 17:00 on October 21, the enemy struck the center of our city once again. The strikes hit areas near apartment buildings," Liakh said.

According to him, five people have been reported injured so far. They include two boys, aged seven and 13, and a girl who turned 18 the day before yesterday.

Russian forces shell Kramatorsk: three civilians killed, two more injured

As Ukrinform reported, rescuers completed emergency and rescue operations in Sloviansk following Russian attacks on October 17. The bodies of seven people were recovered from the rubble of two five-story apartment buildings.

Photo: Vadym Liakh / Facebook