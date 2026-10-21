Witkoff Says Trilateral Talks Between The US, Russia, And Ukraine To Continue At Technical Level

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a post on X on Wednesday evening, October 21, Ukrinform reports.

“In Oslo and St. Petersburg, Jared Kushner and I met with Ukrainian, Russian, and European leaders to advance President Trump's mission to end the war. In St. Petersburg, we met with Putin to build on the progress made in Oslo during our meeting with President Zelensky, discuss the framework for peace, and thank Putin for the release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard, who will be able to return home to his family. These discussions were constructive; they will continue as trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine at the technical level,” Witkoff said.

He noted that although much important work remained to be done,“President Trump remains committed to ending this war and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace that will ensure security and prosperity for generations to come

Read also: Kremlin Says Trilateral Talks Could Resume in November

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelensky held talks in Oslo on October 20 with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb also attended.

On October 21, Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg. The meeting lasted approximately three hours.