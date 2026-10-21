Russian Forces Attack Warehouses In Kropyvnytskyi District
“Another enemy attack on warehouses in Kropyvnytskyi district. No information about casualties is available at this time,” Raikovych said, reminding the public to refrain from sharing information about the attack.Read also: Russian attack sets warehouse building on fire, damages homes in Lviv region
As reported, a critical infrastructure facility caught fire in Kropyvnytskyi district following a Russian attack.
Illustrative photo provided by the State Service for Emergencies
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