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Russian Forces Attack Warehouses In Kropyvnytskyi District

Russian Forces Attack Warehouses In Kropyvnytskyi District


Date: 2026-10-21 02:37:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, reported the attack on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Another enemy attack on warehouses in Kropyvnytskyi district. No information about casualties is available at this time,” Raikovych said, reminding the public to refrain from sharing information about the attack.

Read also: Russian attack sets warehouse building on fire, damages homes in Lviv region

As reported, a critical infrastructure facility caught fire in Kropyvnytskyi district following a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo provided by the State Service for Emergencies

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