Pyshnyy Says NABU Searches Unrelated To Him Or NBU Operations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Pyshnyy, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, NABU detectives conducted searches, which have already been reported by the media. This is a new experience for me. Investigative actions conducted in the workplace require comment not only from the institution itself. Therefore, I consider it necessary to speak out personally. According to the court order, the criminal proceedings in which these investigative actions were carried out concern neither the activities of the National Bank of Ukraine nor my official duties as its governor. The investigators were seeking evidence in a case involving other circumstances and individuals,” Pyshnyy said.

He noted that the searches had uncovered no evidence of any wrongdoing by him or any NBU employee.

Pyshnyy reaffirmed his support for the independence of anti-corruption agencies and said he was ready to cooperate fully with the investigation within the bounds of the law.

He also stressed that the NBU's independence and institutional capacity were matters of principle for him, particularly during wartime, when the stability of the financial system is critically important to the state.

The NBU governor said he had no intention of engaging in a public debate with those promoting speculation and conspiracy theories who had already published“their distorted view of events.” He maintained that all issues should be resolved exclusively through legal channels.

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Pyshnyy also said he would continue to serve as NBU governor, with financial stability, the resilience of the banking system, and the protection of the central bank's institutional independence remaining his priorities.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 21, NABU announced that it was conducting searches at the National Bank of Ukraine and at the home of one of its employees.

The bureau stressed that no one had been detained and no one had been served with a notice of suspicion.

Photo: National Bank of Ukraine