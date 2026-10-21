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Wall Street Opens Higher With All Eyes On Earnings

Wall Street Opens Higher With All Eyes On Earnings


Date: 2026-10-21 02:36:57

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Stock exchanges in New York opened up on Wednesday as investors braced for earnings from some of Wall Street's biggest names, including Meta Platforms and Tesla Inc., both set to report after the bell.

SpaceX shares surged as much as 10% in premarket trading after the company reported third-quarter revenue up 161% year-over-year. CEO Elon Musk revealed during the earnings call that committees have been set up to explore a potential merger of Tesla and SpaceX, further bolstering the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.38%% or 190 points.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped 0.80%.

The S&P 500 rose 0.29%.

The euro declined 0.07% against the dollar, selling for 1.12297.

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