Lusail International Circuit Gears Up For A Landmark Month Of Motogp And Formula 1

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit is gearing up to host the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar from November 6 to 8 and the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 from November 27 to 29.

With just three weeks separating the two championships, November will bring a packed calendar of world-class motorsport action and exceptional entertainment experiences for fans and families from around the world.

With preparations entering their final stages, Lusail International Circuit is putting the finishing touches in place across grandstands, hospitality areas and wider event infrastructure, ensuring the venue is ready to welcome visitors from Qatar and beyond.

Abdulaziz Ali al-Muhannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit, said:“We are looking forward to welcoming the world back to Lusail International Circuit in November for two of the most anticipated events on the international motorsport calendar, just three weeks apart. Our preparations are nearing completion, with our teams focused on ensuring that every aspect of the venue is ready to deliver an exceptional experience for fans, as we do every year.”

He added:“The fan experience remains at the heart of our preparations for every event hosted by Lusail International Circuit. We are constantly working to provide a comprehensive experience for every visitor, whether they are motorsport enthusiasts or families looking to enjoy special moments together, reflecting our commitment to renowned hospitality and organisational excellence.”

Alongside the on-track action, both events will offer an extensive range of entertainment, interactive activities and cultural experiences, creating a destination where motorsport, family entertainment and Qatari hospitality come together.

At the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, fans can look forward to entertainment activities for all ages, headlined by the Fan Forum, which offers an opportunity to get closer to the stars of Formula 1 and hearing from them.

The experience will be complemented by live music and DJ performances, alongside a range of attractions, including racing simulators, arcade games, obstacle course and miniature racing circuit. Families can also enjoy creative workshops, cultural experiences, and kids' activities exploring race car design and aerodynamics, as well as sustainability initiatives featuring recycled art installations and workshops.

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The MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar will offer its own exciting line-up of entertainment and activities for spectators of all ages, adding to the thrill of the on-track action.

Fans can also look forward to special appearances by their favourite riders on a stage in the fan zone, where they will have the opportunity to see them up close and hear from them on stage. Live music and DJ performances throughout the event will further enhance the atmosphere, creating an exciting experience for fans both on and off the track.

Across both events, spectators can enjoy dedicated children's activities, photo opportunities and a diverse selection of food and beverage options, with charging facilities also available.

Lusail International Circuit invites motorsport fans to join the celebrations for a month of world-class competition and follow its official channels for the latest event updates and ticketing information.

As Lusail International Circuit prepares to welcome two of the world's leading motorsport championships, the venue continues to build on Qatar's reputation as a destination for major international sporting events, with a focus on delivering memorable experiences for fans from around the world.

Lusail International Circuit MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix motorsport