Al Rayyan Seek Winning Return As Al Sadd Fight To Revive Title Defence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan will look to strengthen their grip on top spot when they face Al Sailiya in the seventh round of the Qatar Stars League on Friday, while Al Sadd aim to halt a run of four consecutive defeats across domestic and continental competitions when they take on Al Shahania on Thursday.

Rayyan lead the standings with 14 points, two ahead of a chasing trio comprising Sadd, Arabi and Duhail, all on 12 points. Rayyan missed the chance to extend their advantage in the previous round after being held to a goalless draw by Al Gharafa despite creating several scoring opportunities.

They will now be keen to return to winning ways against bottom-placed Sailiya, who gained a confidence boost after fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Qatar SC and claim their first point of the season. Sailiya will hope to build on that result, although they face a formidable challenge against the league leaders.

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Al Sadd's coach Razvan Lucescu (right) speaks to left-back Paulo Otavio during a training session.

Sadd, meanwhile, will be under pressure to respond when they meet Al Shahania in the opening match of the round at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday. The defending champions have suffered successive 2-3 defeats against Arabi and Duhail in the league, leaving them second on 12 points, level with Arabi and Duhail but ahead on goal difference.

Their recent struggles have been compounded by defeats to Iran's Esteghlal and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, increasing the pressure on coach Razvan Lucescu to turn the team's fortunes around.

“The match against Al Shahaniya is very important for us. We must focus and give our best in order to return to winning ways,” the Romanian said ahead of the match.

Lucescu called on his players to respond strongly, adding:“I expect a strong reaction from the players in order to achieve victory over Al Shahaniya. We must work, fight, and do our utmost to return to winning ways.”

Shahania, however, will also be eager to recover after a 6-0 thrashing by Arabi in the previous round. They have seven points and are in eighth place and will need a much-improved defensive display to challenge the defending champions.

In Thursday's other match, Al Gharafa host Al Ahli at Thani bin Jassim Stadium, with both sides looking to bounce back from disappointing results. Gharafa were held to a goalless draw by Rayyan in the previous round, leaving them with five points in 10th place. The Amir Cup holders have made a slow start to their league campaign and will be determined to get back to winning ways. Al Ahli, seventh with seven points, suffered a 3-0 defeat against Al Wakrah and will be equally keen to respond.

Gharafa assistant coach Antonio Henriquez said preparations had proceeded normally despite the short turnaround between matches, adding that the team was accustomed to the demands of a congested schedule through its regular participation in the AFC Champions League.

He stressed the importance of securing all three points and acknowledged the threat posed by an Ahli side with quality in both individual and collective play. Henriquez also noted that Ahli prefer to dominate possession, a tendency reflected in their statistics.

Ahli coach Borja Jimenez, meanwhile, said his team needed to improve and restore its balance after the defeat to Wakrah. He acknowledged Gharafa's strength despite their recent results and urged his players to remain focused throughout the match.

Jimenez said mistakes had cost Ahli against Wakrah and that the technical staff had worked to address them in training. He stressed that his side could not afford further lapses against a strong opponent, describing their approach for the match as one in which“no mistakes” would be allowed.

On Friday, Al Shamal will look to revive their campaign when they face Qatar SC at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Last season's runners-up were held to a goalless draw by Lusail after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Duhail, leaving them fifth with nine points.

Qatar SC, meanwhile, are still searching for their first victory. They let slip a two-goal lead against Sailiya to draw 2-2 and have collected three points from three draws, leaving them second from bottom.

Saturday's meeting between Al Wakrah and Al Arabi at Khalifa International Stadium promises to be one of the round's most intriguing contests, with both teams showing encouraging form.

Arabi followed their victory over defending champions Sadd with a commanding 6-0 win against Shahania. The results have lifted them to 12 points and third place, level with Sadd and Duhail but behind the champions on goal difference.

Wakrah have also found their rhythm, recording a second consecutive victory with a 3-0 win over Ahli. They have eight points in sixth place and will aim to maintain their momentum against an Arabi side firmly involved in the title race.

Duhail will close the round when they host Lusail at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday. Back-to-back victories over Shamal, whom they defeated 4-0, and Sadd, whom they beat 3-2, have revived their title ambitions.

Duhail have moved to 12 points in fourth place, level with Sadd and Arabi but behind them on goal difference. They will be keen to extend their winning run against a Lusail side that held Shamal to a goalless draw in the previous round.

Lusail, who are competing in the top flight for the first time, have six points in ninth place and will look to continue their stubborn form and take something from the encounter.

ROUND 7 FIXTURES

On Thursday: Al Shahania vs Al Sadd at Khalifa International Stadium | 5:30pm; Al Gharafa vs Al Ahli at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium | 7:45pm

On Friday: Al Shamal vs Qatar SC at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium | 5:30pm; Al Sailiya vs Al Rayyan at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium | 7:45pm

On Saturday: Al Wakrah vs Al Arabi at Khalifa International Stadium | 5:30pm; Al Duhail vs Lusail at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium | 7:45pm

Al Rayyan Qatar Stars League Al Sadd football Al Shahania