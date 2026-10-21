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France's Macron Says Secured Gas From Qatar During Gulf Trip

France's Macron Says Secured Gas From Qatar During Gulf Trip


Date: 2026-10-21 02:33:50

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that he had secured gas from Qatar during his Gulf tour, as he seeks to bring down the price of energy following violent protests sparked by rising living costs.

"We secured during the winter period the equivalent of two terawatt-hours per month of LNG, which was important for us and which will allow us to move forward," he told reporters in the Qatari capital Doha

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Gulf Times

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