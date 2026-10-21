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Four Shura Council Committees Hold First Meetings, Elect Deputy Chairs

Four Shura Council Committees Hold First Meetings, Elect Deputy Chairs


Date: 2026-10-21 02:33:49

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four committees of the Shura Council held on Wednesday their first meetings for the second ordinary session of the council's second legislative term, corresponding to its 55th annual session, and elected their deputy chairs by acclamation in accordance with Article 30 of the council's internal regulations.

The Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee, chaired by Khalid bin Ghanem Al Ali, elected Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi as its deputy chair.

The Health, Public Services and Environment Affairs Committee, chaired by Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, elected Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi as its deputy chair.

The Education, Culture, Sports and Media Affairs Committee, chaired by Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan, elected Issa bin Ahmed Al Nasr as its deputy chair.

The Social Affairs, Labor and Housing Committee, chaired by Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabit Al Dosari, elected Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Malki as its deputy chair.

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Gulf Times

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