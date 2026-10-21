Four Shura Council Committees Hold First Meetings, Elect Deputy Chairs
The Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee, chaired by Khalid bin Ghanem Al Ali, elected Salem bin Rashid Al Muraikhi as its deputy chair.
The Health, Public Services and Environment Affairs Committee, chaired by Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, elected Ali bin Ahmed Al Kaabi as its deputy chair.
The Education, Culture, Sports and Media Affairs Committee, chaired by Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan, elected Issa bin Ahmed Al Nasr as its deputy chair.
The Social Affairs, Labor and Housing Committee, chaired by Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabit Al Dosari, elected Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Malki as its deputy chair.
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