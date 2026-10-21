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Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Sudanese Counterpart

Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Sudanese Counterpart


Date: 2026-10-21 02:33:49

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with Minister of Environment and Sustainability of the Republic of The Sudan Dr. Obye Yousuf Al-Sheikh Mohamed, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the fields of environment, climate change, sustainability, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

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Gulf Times

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