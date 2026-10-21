7Th Edition Of Build Your House Exhibition To Convene Monday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The seventh edition of Build Your House Exhibition will be held from Oct. 26 to 28, 2026, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

In a statement, NeXTfairs said that this year's edition will bring together more than 250 exhibitors from over 10 countries, alongside an expanded conference programme featuring more than 50 speakers.

Building on six successful editions that have collectively attracted more than 150,000 Qatari visitors, Build Your House returns with increased participation from exhibitors and sponsors. As Qatar's premier platform for residential construction, renovation, design and smart living, the exhibition continues to connect Qatari homeowners with the companies and industry professionals supporting their building and renovation projects.

The exhibition will showcase products, services and innovations across five key sectors: consultants, contractors, suppliers, smart solutions and general services. From architectural design and construction to building materials, energy-efficient technologies and home automation, visitors will be able to explore solutions for different stages of their residential projects.

Complementing the exhibition, the conference programme will provide industry insights and practical guidance on emerging trends and developments in residential construction.

Build Your House Exhibition Qatar National Convention Centre