Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs, French Minister For Europe And Foreign Affairs Co-Chair Qatar-France 4Th Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs in the French Republic, Jean-Noel Barrot, co-chaired the sessions of the Fourth Strategic Dialogue between the State of Qatar and the French Republic held in Doha on Wednesday.

The dialogue focused on strengthening relations and the strategic partnership between the two nations in the political, diplomatic, economic, investment, defense, security, educational, healthcare, cultural, and sports spheres, as well as humanitarian and development cooperation.

The progress made across areas of cooperation since the third Strategic Dialogue, held in June 2025, was also reviewed.

The dialogue further addressed regional developments, primarily the Palestinian cause and the situation in the Gaza Strip, alongside efforts aimed at achieving peace. The dialogue also covered the situations in Lebanon, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa, as well as developments concerning Iran and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, and their implications for regional security and freedom of maritime navigation.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed Qatar's mediation efforts to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, de-escalate tensions, and promote regional security and stability. They underscored the importance of continued coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of common interest.