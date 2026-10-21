Barzan Holdings At Milipol Qatar 2026
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Barzan Holdings at Milipol Qatar 2026, showcasing 12 new Made-in-Qatar innovations and advancing the future of defenceQatar defence BarzanHoldings innovation Milipol Qatar 2026 Exhibition and Conference
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