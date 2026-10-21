From Ingenuity To Investment: Banking On Caribbean Innovation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean Investment Forum

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The fifth Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF), held from 5 to 7 October 2026 at the Hilton Barbados Resort, highlighted both the strength of the region's investment opportunities and the work needed to turn them into financed businesses and projects. Its central message was clear: attracting interest is an important start, but preparation, partnerships and follow-through determine what happens next.

Organised by the Caribbean Export Development Agency in partnership with the Government of Barbados and the European Union, the forum featured an address by prime minister Mia Amor Mottley.

The capital pipeline is real and active

With over 530 delegates and nearly $40 million in bankable opportunities presented, the CIF2026 proved the region is moving beyond talk. As Caribbean Export's Executive Director Dr Damie Sinanan framed it, quoting the Mighty Sparrow,“We want action.” Caribbean Export is now focused on advancing these deals through sustained investor engagement, due diligence, and final financing. Efforts are also underway to transform CIF into a year-round investment platform, with plans to fully implement this continuous deal-matching framework by the 6th edition.

High-Yield Sectors are primed for joint ventures

European Union Ambassador Fiona Ramsey highlighted the potential for investment partnerships to strengthen local value chains, create skilled jobs and support Caribbean businesses in global markets.

Pointing to pharmaceuticals, she said the Caribbean imports 97 per cent of its medicines. She cited European-Barbadian cooperation in biomedical research and engagement with European industry as examples of how partnerships can bring together expertise, capital and local capabilities.

Her broader message emphasised that investment must foster sustainable growth while creating opportunities for Caribbean talent. She highlighted renewable energy, maritime connectivity, along with digitalisation as key focus areas for EU engagement.

Solving the“Ecosystem Disconnect”

Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) president Daniel Best identified the region's central challenge not as a shortage of talent, creativity, or ambition, but as the absence of conditions needed to turn viable opportunities into bankable projects and connect growing businesses with necessary capital.

”There remains a disconnect between available capital and investable opportunity,” he said.

Addressing that gap requires more than individual project pitches. Best pointed to effective institutions, predictable policies, transparent decisions and resilient infrastructure as foundations for investor confidence. The objective is to attract investment that not only finances projects, but also creates jobs, transfers skills and strengthens the region's productive capacity.

For CIF, that means ensuring that connections lead to sustained engagement and concrete next steps. As Best explained, the priority is conversion:“Moving from introductions to partnerships, and from engagement to investment.”

Turning Caribbean ingenuity into global growth

Building on that call for stronger investment conditions, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley challenged the region to match greater ambition with the discipline needed to turn ideas into investable projects. She urged participants not only to pursue larger opportunities, but also to master the preparation and practical requirements that allow businesses to attract financing and grow.

Drawing on the examples of Archie the world's first search engine created by Barbadian Alan Emtage and the pioneers of the steelpan, Mottley highlighted how Caribbean innovation has not always translated into financial returns for its creators or countries of origin. Her remarks pointed to the importance of understanding intellectual property and the commercial value of regional ingenuity.

Prime Minister Mottley contrasted Rihanna's success, particularly through Fenty Beauty, which she linked to access to external capital, a more mature business environment and an ability to recognise customers overlooked by established brands. The lesson was not simply that capital matters, but that distinctive ideas need the right conditions to reach larger markets.

Prime Minister Mottley's blueprint focuses on scale, institutional discipline, and domestic capital activation. With an estimated $80 billion in regional domestic savings waiting to be mobilised alongside foreign capital, the region is actively structuring the investment vehicles needed to turn local ingenuity into global market leaders.

Mottley also recognised Caribbean Export as“that anchor and that glue that can bring everybody together”. She called for a post-forum report card identifying policy gaps and barriers to regional business, reinforcing the importance of connecting investment discussions with practical reform and follow-through.

The work must continue beyond the forum

Caribbean Export has set out to develop CIF into a year-round regional investment platform; one that identifies promising projects earlier, enhances their investment readiness, and connects them with suitable investors.

CDB president Best explained that the CDB's PROPEL programme supports targeted investor outreach, investor readiness, matchmaking, structured follow-up, and stronger pipeline management. This approach directly connects the annual forum to the broader process of guiding projects toward investment.

Dr Sinanan also called for shared responsibility: governments and investment promotion agencies should help strengthen the investment environment; development and financial institutions should support preparation and financing; investors should provide clear feedback; and businesses should use that feedback to sharpen their projects.

The takeaway for investors and businesses

CIF 2026 established a practical roadmap for regional transformation, but its true value lies in execution. Moving beyond meeting counts and project lists, the focus now shifts to tangible follow-through, echoing Dr Sininan's call that“every opportunity at CIF should have a next step, and every promising opportunity should have a pathway forward.”