The Return Of The CPU

MENAFN - Asia Times) In one week this month, the central processing unit became the story again. On October 12, AMD's Lisa Su told the Open Compute Project summit that she had raised her forecast for the 2030 server CPU market three times in nine months, to more than $200 billion. On October 15, TSMC's C.C. Wei told investors:“we did see the demand from agent AI CPU continue to increase. Yes, that is a trend today.” On October 19, Modal, which runs computing sandboxes for AI agents, reported that in its own tests a single Nvidia Vera server delivered up to twice the throughput of an Intel machine under heavy load.

Nvidia, the company that taught the world to stop worrying about CPUs, has said since May that it sees nearly $20 billion of CPU revenue this fiscal year. Lead times for some server processors have stretched to six months. Prices have risen. The headlines have settled on a simple story: the CPU is back.

The demand is real. The reason becomes clearer when an AI system starts doing a job. An agent that books travel or fixes code does more than generate text. It opens files, runs programs, queries databases, checks permissions, and loops back to the model, often many times before it finishes. Most of that work runs on general-purpose processors.

The harder question is which processors.“CPU demand” now bundles several different businesses. A processor feeding GPUs has a different job from one running agents' tools. Network chips carry processors of their own. Other chips take over work around memory, storage and security. Some are CPUs. Others work alongside them or replace particular functions. Qualcomm, Arm, Nvidia, the cloud giants and the memory makers all say they are building chips for AI's new work, and they are rarely talking about the same chip, buyer, or competitor.

The server CPU business used to be easy to describe. For most of the 2010s, the server CPU was the closest thing computing had to a standard part: one family of designs, sold to everyone, with Intel at roughly 95% share. If you knew how many servers were being built, you knew roughly how many CPUs were being sold, and by whom.

Two counts show what changed, and they point in opposite directions. Across the industry, the number of companies designing server processors went from seven in 2020 to at least twelve today. Nvidia designs its own CPU. Arm, after 35 years of licensing designs to others, sells finished chips. Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, and Huawei design their own. Qualcomm is returning to the data center. Inside a single AI system, the count has collapsed. A 2018 server held logic chips from about five companies. A Vera Rubin rack holds them from two. A longer list of chip designers does not mean more choice for every customer. Whoever designs the complete system decides which suppliers get a place inside it.

This piece is a guide to those distinctions. We group the chips into six overlapping families:

the chip next to the GPU the CPU that runs agents; the network chip that grew into a server the chips that make memory work the chips in phones, PCs, and cars; and China's many-chip answer to constrained supply.

The first four follow particular jobs. The last two show how those jobs come together in different products and markets. For each, we ask where independent chipmakers still have room to compete, where customers are designing more themselves and where demand creates openings beyond the familiar CPU names.

An apology in advance: this piece is more technical than most of ours. It is written for investors willing to spend a little time with the distinctions behind a season in which every chipmaker seems to be announcing an AI CPU. We have tried to keep the language plain, but the details matter to understanding who might benefit. Readers short on time can take the main point from here.

The CPU revival is several stories sharing one word, and each slot has its own winner, decided largely by who controls it. We start with what is real in the boom and what is overstated. We explain how we sort the chips, walk through the six families, and end with what investors should watch.

The CPU's revival begins with a simple change: AI is being asked to finish jobs. Writing a piece of code is only the start. Something must open the files, run the code, test it and deal with what breaks. Graphics processing units power the model that issues the instructions. CPUs do much of the ordinary computing needed to carry them out. As agents take on more work, that second job grows. Inference servers already carry more CPUs per GPU than training servers did. Chipmakers have started building racks with no GPUs at all, filled with tens of thousands of CPU cores meant only for agents and their tools.

This changes the balance between the two processors. Faster GPUs produce instructions faster than the rest of the system can act on them, so the next delay comes from running a program, fetching information, or moving data. More spending on the GPU then buys less improvement than expected. A relatively cheap CPU becomes important because it keeps far more expensive equipment productive. In a top-end Nvidia rack, the CPUs are a few percent of the bill, and they can decide how well the rest is used.

But several clocks are running. One measures how long the model takes to respond. Another measures how long the software takes to act. A third measures time spent waiting for a website, a database or another service. A faster processor shortens only some of these. Calling all of them a CPU bottleneck exaggerates the opportunity.

Nor does every agent need a processor to itself. Many spend long stretches idle, holding their files and working memory open. In one large set of real-world data, nine in ten agent environments used a twentieth or less of the processing power set aside for them, and hundreds shared a single server. Memory ran out first.

Then several agents become busy together, and speed suddenly matters. The challenge is to handle both the quiet and the rush.

The money can also grow faster than the number of chips. Much of this year's growth in server CPU sales has come from richer models and higher prices, while the market leader's unit volumes have barely moved. Long delivery queues show that supply is tight today. They cannot tell us how large the market will become.

That is the uncertainty inside the enormous forecasts, which have nearly doubled in a year. More agents create more work, while better software and better chips cut the resources each job needs. Demand can grow strongly even as each task gets cheaper to complete.

There is a real revival here. Understanding it means following the work beyond the model: what needs to happen next, what holds it up, and which chip can remove that delay.

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