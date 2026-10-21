Toobit Brings Back Halloween Hunt With 500,000 USDT

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the return of its Halloween Horror Hunt, a seasonal campaign featuring a 500,000 USDT reward pool of cryptocurrencies, trading incentives, electronics, gold, and merchandise.

Scheduled from October 21 to November 11, 2026, the event combines a virtual board game with trading and account-related activities. Participants can complete designated tasks to receive GO, which can be used for dice rolls to move across the game board. Collecting five pumpkin fragments allows participants to open a treasure chest containing a reward.

Eligible activities include spot and futures trading, copy trading, deposits, referrals, and participation in selected Toobit products. The prize selection includes USDT bonuses, cryptocurrency rewards such as TRX, DOGE, ADA, and HALLU, as well as an iPhone Duo, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro, and a 10g gold bar.

The campaign also features three social media activities offering an additional 10,000 USDT in rewards. Trick or Treat provides prizes for completing social engagement and registration requirements. Six-Word Crypto Horror invites participants to post six-word accounts of their worst crypto experiences, while Spot the Ghost features three rounds of image-based challenges in which participants identify a hidden ghost.

The Halloween Horror Hunt begins on October 21, 2026, at 10:00 UTC and concludes on November 11, 2026, at 10:00 UTC. Participants can register through the campaign page. Additional information, including task requirements, reward distribution, eligibility criteria, and event terms, is available on Toobit's official announcement page.

Research into gamification has also examined its effects on investment behavior. In February 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission published findings from a study involving more than 4,000 participants, reporting that gamification features including scores, goals, leaderboards, and rewards increased portfolio diversification by 3.5% to 4.5% in a simulated investing environment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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