Earth and Essence IV Spa Brings Personalized Group Hydration and Wellness Treatments to Cleveland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile IV Therapy Designed for Teams, Events, and Shared Wellness Goals

Cleveland, OH, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth and Essence IV Spa delivers mobile IV Treatments for Groups throughout Cleveland and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities. The company's registered nurses provide personalized hydration and wellness treatments including Semaglutide, NAD+, and Sermorelin at client locations-homes, offices, hotels, or events. With a mission to enhance health and energy one drop at a time, the spa brings clinical expertise and holistic care directly to groups seeking accessible, premium wellness in the Cleveland area.

Earth and Essence IV Spa addresses a growing challenge for organizations and groups: accessing premium wellness treatments without disrupting schedules or requiring members to travel to a single location. The company's mobile platform eliminates this friction by bringing personalized hydration and advanced wellness therapies directly to wherever groups gather.







Earth and Essence IV Spa

The service model centers on convenience and personalization. Rather than requiring clients to visit a fixed clinic, Earth and Essence IV Spa deploys licensed registered nurses to administer treatments in shared spaces that clients designate. This approach works particularly well for corporate teams preparing for demanding projects, event attendees seeking recovery support, or groups with specific wellness goals. Earth and Essence IV Spa ensures each member receives a custom treatment plan aligned with individual health objectives, not a one-size-fits-all approach.

The clinical foundation distinguishes this offering. Registered nurses deliver all treatments with verified clinical expertise, bringing medical-grade standards to the wellness space. Treatment options span advanced therapies: Semaglutide for metabolic support, NAD+ for cellular energy and recovery, Sermorelin for growth hormone optimization, prenatal IV therapy for expectant mothers, and other customized wellness protocols. IV Treatments for Groups reflect this same clinical rigor within a collaborative setting.

Accessibility remains central to the company's philosophy. Jaclyn Sloe, one of the Founders, noted, "We believe wellness should be accessible, personalized, and delivered with care. Our team of registered nurses brings clinical expertise and a warm, holistic approach to every session." This mission drives the decision to operate as a mobile service.

How Mobile IV Hydration Services Support Group Wellness Initiatives

How mobile IV Hydration Therapies work: The three-nurse team connects with group organizers to understand collective and individual wellness goals. This planning phase ensures treatments address each group's specific needs-whether that's energy optimization for a corporate retreat, recovery support after an athletic event, or preventive wellness for a special gathering. Once goals are established, the team arrives at the designated location with all necessary equipment and administers treatments simultaneously or sequentially, depending on group size and preference. This structure transforms wellness from an individual pursuit into a shared experience that strengthens group cohesion while advancing personal health objectives.







Earth and Essence IV Spa

Earth and Essence IV Spa Key Features and Facts

Service Area: Cleveland and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities, including Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, and Strongsville

Treatment Options: Semaglutide, NAD+, Sermorelin, prenatal IV therapy, and custom wellness protocols tailored to health goals

Professional Credentials: All treatments administered by licensed registered nurses with clinical expertise

Delivery Method: Mobile service to homes, offices, hotels, event venues, and other shared locations where clients are comfortable

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What types of treatments does Earth and Essence IV Spa offer for groups?

A: Earth and Essence IV Spa provides advanced wellness treatments including Semaglutide, NAD+, Sermorelin, prenatal therapy, and other customized protocols designed to support individual health and wellness goals. Each treatment is personalized to address the unique needs of group members.

Q: What areas does Earth and Essence IV Spa serve?

A: Earth and Essence IV Spa serves Cleveland and surrounding communities, including Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, and Strongsville throughout Northeast Ohio. The mobile service brings treatments to clients at their preferred location.

Q: How can groups book services with Earth and Essence IV Spa?

A: Groups can book through the online platform at or contact the team directly for consultation. Visit the website to explore available treatments and schedule appointments.

About Earth and Essence IV Spa:

Earth and Essence IV Spa delivers mobile IV therapy and personalized wellness treatments to groups throughout Cleveland and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities. The company's mission is to make premium wellness accessible and personal through clinical expertise delivered by registered nurses. Its treatments-including Semaglutide, NAD+, Sermorelin, and prenatal options-are customized to individual health goals and administered at convenient shared locations. Learn more at .

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Media Contact:

Earth and Essence IV Spa

Cleveland, OH

(216) 870-3981

earthandessenceivspa.com/

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Medical Disclaimer: This information is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individual eligibility for IV therapy, prescription medications, and other treatments depends on medical history, health status, and evaluation by an appropriately licensed healthcare professional. Treatments may involve risks, side effects, contraindications, and drug interactions, and results vary by individual. Patients should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any treatment.

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Earth and Essence IV Spa Brings Personalized Group Hydration and Wellness Treatments to Cleveland