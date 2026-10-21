Sandra Stearns Kuba Selected For The Trailblazer Award By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Sandra Stearns Kuba at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sandra Stearns Kuba, Certified Public Accountant at Intuit, was recently selected as The Trailblazer Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself. The Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative methods in their industry, and set new standards of excellence in their areas of expertise. In recognition of her extraordinary impact and enduring commitment to her industry, Ms. Sandra Stearns Kuba will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala.With more than three decades of experience in the industry, Sandra has firmly established herself as a seasoned and trusted expert. A dynamic, results-driven leader, she has achieved success in every position she has held. Her impressive career includes roles as a certified public accountant for Intuit and Disney, as well as accounting-related positions at the American Heart Association, Belkin International, and Orange County National before assuming her current role.While working at Disney, Ms. Kuba played a pivotal role in creating the Product Online Transmission Tool in 2015, which was later dubbed "Mrs. Potts." This innovative tool became the company's central repository for all dining and tour events, and even eight years after its creation, Mrs. Potts continued to be utilized by Disney in 2023, a testament to its lasting impact and Sandra's contributions.Her areas of expertise are vast and include, but are not limited to, collaboration, conflict resolution, efficiency optimization, strategic planning, fraud detection, and tax-related matters.Before embarking on her professional career, Ms. Kuba earned her Bachelor of Accounting degree from Elmira College. She furthered her education at the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University, where she obtained her master's degree in accounting, equipping her with the knowledge and skills that have contributed to her impressive career.Sandra demonstrated exceptional courage when she became the whistleblower regarding financial and tax fraud and internal control issues at Disney. She revealed that employees at the company had been inflating revenue for years, using methods such as falsely reporting complimentary golf games and other free or discounted promotional services and products as fully paid transactions. According to Ms. Kuba, software flaws allowed these misstatements, and many others, to be entered into Disney's records and SEC Reporting. She also claims that the company manipulated numerous small transactions-particularly at its theme parks-misrepresenting their actual value, which, when accumulated, significantly overstated the company's revenue.Sandra's discovery was made possible through her training, education, and professional experience. Unfortunately, her revelations were not well received by her colleagues, as her findings reached the highest levels of the company. However, the State of Florida's investigation has confirmed the fraud, calling it "the most egregious exhibition of corporate cronyism in modern American history." It is difficult to conceive the idea of mitigating controls when the very foundation of the accounting system is based on transactions that represent fictitious revenue and fake payments."Sandra has continued her investigation while working with the 2012 ABC whistleblower, proving the Board of Directors knew of fraud and manipulation of data within the company, thereby failing their fiduciary duties as well as failing their responsibility to protect multiple whistleblowers. She has further proven that the internal audit department was also involved in the cover up, and has provided new TIPs to the SEC, DOJ, and IRS. Sandra has also provided new information to the PwC whistleblower as well as information to the whistleblower against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (a portion of the Department of Labor known as OSHA) to prove OSHA is a criminal organization. In 2023 she provided information to Governor Ron DeSantis on Reedy Creek which was verified by auditors for the State of Florida, provided information on several instances of Medicaid fraud to the Florida Attorney General, and has provided work to those recently terminated and blacklisted as whistleblowers.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Sandra Stearns Kuba has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, she was awarded Top CPA/Chartered Global Management Accountant of the Year by IAOTP. In 2024, she was awarded Empowered Woman of the Year and in 2025 she was awarded with Top CPA/Chartered Accountant of the Decade. This year, she will be considered for a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her selection of The Trailblazer Award.Looking back, Sandra attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and give others courage; if you see something wrong, say something.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

Annette Natoli

IAOTP

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Sandra Stearns Kuba Selected for the Trailblazer Award by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP October 21, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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