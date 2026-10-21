Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Easy Life Utility Cart

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For horse owners, maintaining clean corrals and paddocks can be a physically demanding task, especially when manure must be collected, transported, and transferred between multiple containers. Drawing from his own experience caring for horses, Dean W. from Sandy, UT created the Easy Life Utility Cart, a waste collection and transport system designed to reduce the time and effort required for routine cleanup.At 82 years old, Dean wanted to find a more manageable way to maintain his property while continuing to enjoy an active lifestyle.“I want to stay active and enjoy life,” said Dean. This personal motivation inspired him to create a simple, convenient, and highly effective solution that could make everyday chores less strenuous.Easy Life Utility Cart attaches to a four-wheeler or utility vehicle through a standard hitch receiver and features a metal frame designed to secure a garbage can or other waste collection container. Full-swivel wheels allow the cart to maneuver forward, backward, and around obstacles while traveling across corrals and other work areas. The frame can also incorporate storage locations for tools such as shovels and pitchforks to keep essential equipment readily accessible during cleanup. The cart may also be configured with a sliding base instead of wheels to accommodate different terrain conditions and is designed to support approximately 200 to 300 pounds of waste and equipment.Although initially developed to simplify horse corral maintenance, Easy Life Utility Cart has potential applications in a variety of settings where waste and debris must be collected regularly. These include golf courses, construction sites, pipeline installations, and other outdoor work environments. The system can reduce unnecessary handling and repeated transfers while improving overall efficiency by allowing users to collect waste directly into its intended disposal container. Dean's goal is to make physically demanding cleanup tasks easier and more manageable for helping people spend less time on routine labor and more time enjoying the activities that matter to them.Companies interested in the Easy Life Utility Cart can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Easy Life Utility Cart News Provided By InventionHome October 21, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.