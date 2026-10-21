Prakashan Sansthan Announces Indian Print Edition Of Satish Jha's Janm Se Pehle

Janm se pehle - By Satish Jha

Books by Satish Jha - A glimpse

Following its global Amazon release and months of critical discussion, the Hindi long poem reaches Indian readers through an established literary publisher.

- Prakashan SansthanNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW DELHI, 19 October 2026: Prakashan Sansthan, the Delhi publishing house whose catalogue spans hundreds of Hindi titles over decades, announces the Indian print edition of Satish Jha 's Janm Se Pehle (जन्म से पहले). Already available internationally through Amazon, including on Kindle, the book will now be available to readers in India in a print edition from the publisher.The announcement marks a further stage in the journey of a work that has generated months of close reading, critique and comparative literary discussion. Its imaginative premise-a consciousness considering existence before its first breath-has prompted comparisons with the meditative worlds of Rainer Maria Rilke, T. S. Eliot, Rabindranath Tagore and Sri Aurobindo. At the centre of those comparisons is a poetic challenge: how to give voice to an existence that has not yet acquired a body, a history or a language of its own.Across nine cantos, Jha brings that challenge within the intimacy of an approaching birth. The unborn speaker considers the form a life might take, the parents through whom it might arrive, the place it might inhabit and the suffering it may encounter. Questions that begin at the edge of existence gradually enter the recognisable world of family, dependence, love and separation.The poem's philosophical reach rests on these human relationships. What do we receive before we can ask? What binds us to people we have not chosen? What might make a vulnerable life worth entering? Moving from uncertainty towards embodiment and first breath, Janm Se Pehle asks readers to consider birth as the beginning of our relationship with others.Critical discussion has explored the poem's treatment of consciousness, its movement between abstraction and intimate experience, and its attempt to sustain the voice of an unborn speaker across an extended work. The Indian print edition opens that continuing conversation to a wider Hindi readership.“Some books invite us to look again at the world we know. Janm Se Pehle asks us to imagine the moment before we enter it,” Prakashan Sansthan said.“Its questions are large, but the reader encounters them through the closeness of a voice. We are pleased to bring this work to readers in India and to welcome Satish Jha into our literary catalogue.”Prakashan Sansthan's publishing history includes works by distinguished voices in Hindi and Indian literature: Kedarnath Singh, recipient of the Jnanpith Award for 2013 and the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1989 for अकाल में सारस; Anamika, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2020 for टोकरी में दिगन्त: थेरीगाथा; and Mamta Kalia, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025 for जीते जी इलाहाबाद and the Vyas Samman for 2017 for दुक्खम सुक्खम.Its published authors have also included Ushakiran Khan, who received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2010 for her Maithili novel भामती, and Swayam Prakash, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar in 2017 for प्यारे भाई रामसहाय. Their presence reflects a publishing tradition encompassing poetry, fiction, memoir and writing for younger readers.For Jha, publication with Prakashan Sansthan carries both literary and personal significance.“A poem finds its life in the attention of its readers,” he said.“Over these months, Janm Se Pehle has returned to me through questions, criticism and unexpected recognitions. I am pleased that readers in India will now be able to hold it in their hands-to turn back to a passage, write in the margin, or give it to someone whose presence they feel in its pages. There is something especially moving about a poem finding its way home in the language in which it was written.”He added:“Amazon and Kindle have helped the poem cross distances. This edition gives it another kind of closeness. To be published by a house whose catalogue includes writers I have read and respected is a pleasure, and a responsibility. I hope the book will acquire meanings in its readers' hands that I could not have given it alone.”Jha's writing draws on a life spanning journalism, public affairs, international business and education. He conceived and initiated the proposal for Jansatta, the Hindi newspaper launched by the Indian Express Group in 1983, and later served as editor of Dinamaan, the Times Group's Hindi news magazine. His subsequent work has included corporate leadership, entrepreneurship and initiatives to expand children's access to learning.In Janm Se Pehle, his attention turns towards the threshold of life itself: the passage into a world already shaped by others, and the relationships that precede our ability to name them.The Indian print edition will complement the book's existing international availability through Amazon and Kindle.Publication detailsTitle: Janm Se Pehle / जन्म से पहलेAuthor: Satish JhaLanguage: HindiGenre: Philosophical long poemIndian print publisher: Prakashan Sansthan, DelhiInternational availability: Amazon, including KindleAbout Prakashan SansthanPrakashan Sansthan is a Delhi-based publishing house with a catalogue of hundreds of Hindi titles developed over decades. Its publications encompass poetry, fiction, criticism and other fields of literary and intellectual inquiry.About Satish JhaSatish Jha is an Indian-American journalist, editor, entrepreneur, education advocate and poet. Associated with the conception of Jansatta and a former editor of Dinamaan, he writes poetry, fiction and nonfiction. His literary work explores consciousness, memory, human relationships and the obligations through which individual and collective lives take shape.

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Prakashan Sansthan Announces Indian Print Edition of Satish Jha's Janm Se Pehle News Provided By Pinewood Systems October 21, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics, Social Media



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