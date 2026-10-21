South Coast Chorale Opens 'A Season Of Firsts' With 'First Pride' On November 1 At The Long Beach Playhouse

Corinne Burch, Interim Artistic Director, South Coast Chorale

Angela Gricar, Principal Accompanist

The South Coast Chorale's diverse and unique ensemble encompasses friends, families and supporters.

Songs and stories from the birth of the Pride movement mark the debut of Interim Artistic Director Corinne Burch

- Corinne Burch, Artistic DirectorLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The South Coast Chorale (SCC), the LGBTQ+ chorus of Long Beach, opens its 37th season,“A Season of Firsts,” with“First Pride: Songs and Stories from the Birth of a Movement” on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 pm at the Long Beach Playhouse. The matinee marks the debut of Interim Artistic Director Corinne Burch and principal accompanist Angela Gricar, and is the first concert under new board president Julia O'Brien.Before Pride was a celebration, it was an act of resistance.“First Pride” returns to June 1970 and the first Christopher Street Liberation Day March in New York City. Through choral music, stories and moments of joyful audience participation, the concert honors the voices that refused to be silenced and the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.“Pride has become a standout celebration for our community, but a lot was lost along the way. It started as a protest,” said Burch.“At a time when so many of us are feeling powerless, I wanted to connect us back to our roots as an organized community - to a moment when we protected each other and created the world we wanted.”Several songs invite concertgoers to chant and sing along, recreating the feel of a protest march.“Back then, audience and performer weren't separated the way they are today,” Burch said.“We're not just singing; we're telling a story, and we want people to join us in it.”Burch has led the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles since 2022, conducting at venues including the Greek Theatre and recording with artists such as MUNA and Wrabel. A former board-certified music therapist, they also hold a master's degree in nonprofit leadership and management from USC.Gricar, who served as interim accompanist for last season's“Miscast Cabaret” and“Love, Poetry,” succeeds Lindsey Hundley. A Cal State Fullerton graduate, she has been the pianist at Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance since 2023.O'Brien, an interior designer specializing in hotels, joined SCC in 2023 and previously served as membership chair and production lead. She succeeds Tony Almero-Stokes, who led the board for five seasons and now serves as president emeritus.O'Brien said the board's goals this season include deeper community engagement across greater Long Beach and modernizing while also honoring the Chorale's 37-year legacy.“We're focused on growing our choir and welcoming new voices while ensuring our longtime members continue to feel connected, valued and inspired,” she said.The Chorale is especially eager to welcome lower voices to its bass section. Interested singers can learn more at southcoastchorale or submit an application through the website here."In the Chorale's past five seasons, we have navigated a post-pandemic environment with increased challenges on the economic front and a rise in vocalized and legislated moves against the LGBTQ+ community,” said Almero-Stokes.“Chorale programming has focused on historic victories and positive achievements of the LGBTQ+ community to not only educate our audience and members but also to affirm ourselves. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as board chair for these five seasons, and I look forward to seeing and supporting our new chair as she meets the moment with enthusiasm and dedication to our ongoing mission.”“First Pride” will be performed at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 1 at the Long Beach Playhouse, with a pre-show panel scheduled for 2:00 pm. The Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim Street, Long Beach. Tickets are $35 (plus fees) at southcoastchorale or On the Stage. The concert is suitable for all ages, and the venue is wheelchair accessible with a combination of free on-site and street parking. The box office is cashless.This performance is supported, in part, by the Arts Council for Long Beach, the City of Long Beach, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture, the Port of Long Beach and the Wells Fargo Foundation.About South Coast Chorale (SCC)Founded in 1990, the South Coast Chorale is a community vocal ensemble comprised of individuals who simply enjoy singing and working together. Based in the LGBTQ+ community, SCC is proud to be a diverse ensemble that encompasses friends, families & supporters, all of whom are dedicated to building bridges between communities by using music to remind us all that we are more alike than different.Over the years, SCC has filled a vital role in helping to enhance the cultural and educational life of greater Long Beach through partnerships with local community organizations. In the Spring of 2023, the Chorale presented a concert focused on anti-bullying and acceptance. A musical presentation of the story“Oliver Button is a Sissy” was performed in partnership with a youth theater group and two other Long Beach arts organizations. Free educational performances were presented to nearly 1,600 Long Beach area elementary school students, in addition to public performances.The Chorale has established a reputation of performances that are distinguished for their LGBTQ+ diversity and artistic excellence, receiving community nominations and recognition from local city and state leaders and organizations, as well as audience praise. From the West Coast premiere of a choral tribute to the life and accomplishments of openly gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, to the Southern California premiere of“Street Requiem” honoring those who have lived and died on the streets, the many talented singers that have graced the ranks of SCC have performed for thousands of audience members all over the US and Canada, spreading musical messages that resound with echoes of harmony and belonging.For more information on the South Coast Chorale, visit .

Julie O'Brien, Board President

South Coast Chorale

+1 310-469-1675

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South Coast Chorale Opens 'A Season of Firsts' with 'First Pride' on November 1 at the Long Beach Playhouse News Provided By MetroIntelligence October 21, 2026, 18:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Music Industry, Politics



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