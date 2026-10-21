NITI Aayog's RDI Scheme Aims To Build 10 Global Tech Giants And Drive Rs 10 Lakh Crore Private Inflows

MENAFN - KNN India)The government's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme is expected to catalyse nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in private sector investment over the next decade and create new jobs, NITI Aayog Member Abhay Karandikar said.

The Rs 1 lakh crore scheme is also expected to help develop at least 10 globally competitive Indian companies, Karandikar said.

RDI Scheme To Boost Private Investment

Launched last year, the scheme supports deep-tech innovation through the Department of Science and Technology under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. The government allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the programme in FY26.

Its focus areas include artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum computing, energy security, space technologies, digital economy and advanced materials, reported The Economic Times.

Funding Support For Deep-Tech Innovation

Funding is available for projects at Technology Readiness Level 4 and above through long-term, zero-interest loans and equity support, covering up to 50 per cent of project costs.

Karandikar said the scheme aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to strengthen domestic capabilities in critical technologies.

Private Sector R&D Investment Gradually Rising

He added that private sector investment in research and development (R&D) was gradually increasing amid supportive government policies.

India's gross expenditure on R&D currently stands at 0.8 per cent of GDP, with the private sector historically contributing around 30 per cent and the government accounting for the remaining 70 per cent.

India's ranking in the Global Innovation Index improved from 81st in 2015 to 38th in 2026 among 139 economies.

(KNN Bureau)