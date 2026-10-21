Punjab Govt Offices Empty As Employees, Pensioners Strike Over Pending DA, Pension Revision Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Punjab government employees across the state called for a two-day protest against the AAP -led state government over its alleged failure to fulfil their long-pending administrative and monetary demands. Organised under the banners of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and the Joint Employees Platform Punjab, the strike drew participation from several state government departments alongside contractual workers from Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS, reported PTI.

Public transport affected, offices empty in Punjab amid protest

On Wednesday, the strike disrupted public transport and administrative services across the state, added the news agency.

A video of an empty government office has now emerged online from Jalandhar. Watch here:

Rally in Hoshiarpur

In Hoshiarpur, the Sanjhi Talmel Committee held a district-level protest rally outside the District Administrative Complex. During the demonstration, employees on strike gathered alongside pensioners, reportedly.

The rally was presided over by a joint praesidium comprising employee leaders including Kulwarn Singh, Bahadur Singh, and Onkar Singh, among others.

Addressing the crowd, the leaders criticised the state government for ignoring the grievances of the state employees, warning of a stronger agitation if a dialogue was not initiated in this matter.

Why are Punjab govt employees on strike? Know demands

The state-wide protest centres around several long-standing financial and policy demands. It includes the immediate restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments along with accrued arrears, pension revisions, and the restoration of 37 discontinued allowances.

Furthermore, the protesters also demanded the regularisation of mid-day meal, Anganwadi, and ASHA workers, and the reinstatement of a cashless health scheme.

They also sought the immediate withdrawal of the July 17, 2020 notification on the Central Pay Scales for Punjab employees and the January 15, 2015 notification linked to the three-year probation period.

Allegations against state govt

Meanwhile, the opposition has also come down heavily against the state government, reported PTI. Amid this, protestors alleged that the AAP dispensation prioritises political publicity over resolving ongoing workforce, farmer, and labour issues in the state.

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, via a statement, reportedly said that the mass walkout of the state government employees hints at a wider breach of trust. It is reported that Singh urged the AAP government to initiate talks to resolve the grievances. Singh also added that people of Punjab were fed up with what he called hollow promises, as per PTI.