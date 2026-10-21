Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Upgraded Agri Welfare Portal For Farmers

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the upgraded Agri Welfare Portal to provide farmers with access to government schemes, financial assistance and agricultural information through a single digital platform.

The portal will bring together information and services related to schemes, subsidies, eligibility criteria and applications, including PM-KISAN, AgriStack and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The platform is designed for mobile access, including in areas with limited internet connectivity. It will also provide information on weather conditions, farming practices, seed and fertiliser availability, and market prices of agricultural produce.

Chouhan directed officials to keep the portal's information accurate and regularly updated. He also stressed the need for simple language and processes to ensure that small and marginal farmers can use the platform easily.

The Agriculture Ministry will conduct a training campaign through Krishi Vigyan Kendras to familiarise farmers with the portal and other digital services.

The portal also provides for online eligibility checks, application facilities and access to financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). It has been developed in accordance with the government's digital identity and website guidelines, with provisions for accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra, Additional Secretary Pramod Meherda and other ministry and National Informatics Centre officials attended the launch.

(KNN Bureau)

